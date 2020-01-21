Lindy The Great tops Sale at $450,000

East Rutherford, NJ - Six-year-old trotter Lindy The Great, who won last year's Caesars Trotting Classic and was second in the Allerage Farms Open Trot, brought the top price at Monday's (Jan. 20) Tattersalls Winter Mixed Sale at The Meadowlands, selling for $450,000, while 4-year-old pacer Escapetothebeach was No. 2 on the list, purchased for $250,000.

Lindy The Great was acquired by an ownership group put together by trainer Rene Allard. The stallion, by Crazed out of Highscore Kemp, has won 14 of 47 career starts and $649,125. Other top wins include the 2016 Madison County and a division of the Bluegrass Stakes in 2017. He finished second in the 2017 Breeders Crown and third in the Kentucky Futurity. He was most recently trained by Domenico Cecere.

"We're happy we got him, it's exciting," Allard said. "Those kinds of horses don't get offered at auctions too often. We're going to be looking forward to the season with him.

"I think the horse is kind of coming into his own. He's lightly raced (and) trotters seem to do their best at ages 6, 7, 8. I think we bought him at the right time. He's a gorgeous horse, he's got some pedigree, and he's already shown he can win at a Grand Circuit level."

Escapetothebeach, by Somebeachsomewhere out of Shelliscape, has won six of 35 career races and earned $289,571. He was purchased by trainer Virgil Morgan Jr. on behalf of owner Dana Parham. His career victories include the 2018 Kindergarten Classic Series championship. He was trained by Tony Alagna.

"I liked the pedigree," Morgan said. "His miles at Yonkers were scary good; (1):51 there, that's a real mile. He raced against the best in the country last year and was competitive. He's a horse that Dana would like to race for a while. We'll sit down and get a game plan for him and map out a schedule. I would imagine the Graduate (Series) is part of that for the 4-year-olds and then we'll try to pick some other spots."

Third on the best-sellers list was 4-year-old trotting mare Jezzys Legacy, who sold for $150,000 to agent Beachy Brothers on behalf of undisclosed owners. Jezzys Legacy, by Donato Hanover out of Jezzy, won six of 28 career starts and $164,923. She was trained by Ray Schnittker.

"It's a great pedigree, a great family," agent Bobby Beachy said. "The gentlemen buying her want to breed her in Ohio. This group just wants this one (horse). They're excited about the program in Ohio, the money is getting better all the time. The breeders want to step it up."

All three of the top sellers were consigned by Preferred Equine.

A total of 128 horses and stallion shares sold for a gross of $5.27 million. Last year, a total of 150 horses and stallion shares sold for $4.39 million.

For complete sales results, click here.