Lindy great in feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Even though he’d earned more than $339,000 from just 14 starts this year, Lindy The Great was winless heading into Friday night’s high-end conditioned trotting harness racing feature at The Meadowlands.

“I was petting him this morning,” said trainer Julie Miller, “and I said to him ‘all the talk is about you being an oh-fer. Let’s change that’.”

After going a perfect second-over trip, Lindy The Great surged past 3-2 favorite When Dovescry nearing the wire to set the 6-year-old son of Crazed -Highscore Kemp up perfectly for the $350,000 TVG Open Trot at The Big M, which takes place Nov. 21.

When Dovescry was away from the gate quickly from post nine in the nine-horse field, and after being forced three-wide into the first turn, made the lead just after the quarter. Driver Dave Miller was able to rate the second fraction in :28.3 as the pair hit the half in :56.1.

Mission Accepted came with a burst of speed first-over to go after the leader, which provided a live tow for Lindy The Great past three-quarters and around the far turn. LTG was tipped off his cover mid-stretch by Andy Miller and got past When Dovescry by 1¼ lengths at the finish in 1:52.1 after coming home in :26.1. Mission Accepted finished a determined third.

“When you are racing against the best of the best all year long it’s tough,” said the trainer, “but we were hoping to get the job done sooner or later.”

Lindy The Great, who returned $9.20 as the third choice in the wagering, now has 15 wins from 62 career starts. With the victory, he became harness racing’s newest millionaire with earnings of $1,000,079 for owners Andy Miller Stable and Team Lindy The Great.

“This was our prep for the TVG,” said Julie, “and now we have a taste of what it is to get a win. Next week, hopefully we get some racing luck. The biggest thing about him is his personality. He’s just a likeable horse. You are in a happy place when you are around him. I’m very fortunate to have him. We are very happy with him.”

BIG BUCKS BROWER: Dave Brower has made a career of reporting what’s going on at The Meadowlands, but for much of Friday night, he was the story, as the track’s morning-line oddsmaker, program analyst and TV host had himself quite a night at the races.

The author of “Harnessing Winners: The Complete Guide To Handicapping Harness Races” correctly selected the first seven races on the card until his Alkippe finished second in the eighth race to 90-1 longshot Milady Denver A.

When the 13-race card had concluded, Brower had seven on top, with four of his selections finishing second and one third. His lone pick to finish off-the-board came in the 13th and final race of the night.

A LITTLE MORE: Prepping for the TVG Mares, Caviart Ally scored early on the program in 1:50 in a high-end conditioned pace for fillies and mares. … Dexter Dunn led the driver colony with three winners. … The 20-cent Pick-6 went unhit, creating a $28,142 carryover for Saturday night. Big M management has put a guarantee of $60,000 on the pool, which begins in race eight. Free past performances for the wager are available at playmeadowlands.com. Those who had five out of six cashed in for $1,778.16. … All-source handle totaled $2,475,294. … Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.