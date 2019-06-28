Lindys Crazy Hall, JMs Delight take features

Plainville, MA --- A pair $10,000 non-winner harness racing events for the 5-year-old and under set -- one on the trot and one on the pace -- headlined the 10-race card at Plainridge Park on Thursday afternoon and the respective winners of each race put in career best efforts in victory.

In the $10,000 trotting division, Lindy's Crazy Hall (Drew Monti) went off the definitive favorite and he never gave his backers a tense moment the entire race. After scooting off to a two-length lead by the quarter in :27.3, Monti backed off the middle half to :58.2 while holding a charge by Simple Kaos (Shawn Gray) at bay during that time. But around the last turn Lindy's Crazy Hall was given his head and he got down to business; trotting home without any urging in a swift :28.3 to win by three open lengths in 1:54.3.

The time was a new lifetime mark for the winner who had just set that standard at Harrah's Philadelphia last week.

It was the second win in three starts this year for Lindy's Crazy Hall ($3.20) and the fifth of his career. The 3-year-old son of Cantab Hall -Lindys Gone Crazy is owned by the Lindy Farms of Connecticut and is trained by Domenico Cecere.

The $10,000 co-featured pace went to the odds-on 1-5 favorite JM's Delight (Greg Merton) who tucked in second behind Pokerface Bluechip (Mitchell Cushing) to the quarter before taking the front as the race passed the stands going to the half. Once settled in and straightened up the backside, JM's Delight really got his motor in gear. With Pokerface Bluechip on his tail keeping him honest, JM's Delight proceeded to scorch the final two quarters in :28 and :27.2 and turned his length advantage at three-quarters into two and a half at the wire where he won in 1:52 flat, which was also a new lifetime mark.

JM's Delight ($2.60) scored his fourth win of the year for Greg Merton, who also owns and trains the 3-year-old gelded son of Bettors Delight -Dreaming Aliina.



JM's Delight

Drew Monti led all drivers on the card for wins Thursday, taking three on the day.

The Wicked Hi-5 pentafecta jackpot continues to grow. With no winners once again on Thursday, the carryover pool for the sixth race on Friday will be $16,680. Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski

for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts