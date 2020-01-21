Line Up installed as Derby favourite

Having paid $30 on the tote for his Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby heat win, Line Up has rocketed into series favourite for Saturday night's $200,000 classic after a favorable draw, which was broadcast live on Sky Racing 1 this morning.

The Anthony Butt trained and driven three-year-old produced an eye-catching all-the-way win at Ballarat in Saturday night's heat, winning in a quicker time than the PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.

The TAB.com.au installed him as $2.40 favourite for the final after he drew gate three, directly inside fellow heat winner and Queensland entrant Governor Jujon ($2.80).

"Everything says (Line Up) is in the zone," TAB.com.au's Adam Hamilton told the broadcast. "No horse has probably had a more solid preparation, he's going to be rock hard fit. I don't see Governor Jujon having the gate speed to challenge (for the lead).

"He's going to need a lot to go right, there's not a hope he can sit outside Line Up and beat him on what we saw last week."

Of the contenders, the emergency Be Happy Mach (gate 11) is next shortest, while fellow Victorians Soho Hamilton (gate 1) and heat winner Pacifico Dream (gate 9) were both listed as $9 chances.

"Pacifico Dream had the run of all runs last week," Hamilton said. "He's got to be respected if they go hard up front."

Good Form analyst Blake Redden has broken down the Derby hopes runner-by-runner:

1: Soho Hamilton ($9 with TAB.com.au)

The draw gives him options but looks the perfect opportunity to sit on Line Up and take his chance via the sprint lane.

2: Hesty ($81 with TAB.com.au)

Acquitting himself well to this level but unlikely to burn the gate and he’ll need luck.

3: Line Up ($2.40 with TAB.com.au)

Looks like firing forward early and if he finds the pegs as expected he’ll give a mighty sight.

4: Governor Jujon ($2.80 with TAB.com.au)

On paper a lovely draw, but when you consider the horse inside is the likely leader and won’t be handing over that advantage, it could get a bit tricky in transit.

5: Youaremy Sunshine ($26 with TAB.com.au)

Tough customer so expect him to drift back early and work around if the speed slackens at any stage.

6: Mach Dan ($41 with TAB.com.au)

Somewhat of an unknown commodity off the gate but he’s drawn very wide so unlikely to have been done many favours.

7: Virgil ($101 with TAB.com.au)

He’ll be going back to the rear and looking for luck.

8: Bad To The Bone ($26 with TAB.com.au)

Likely to end up three poles early and his best option looks to be playing for luck and looking for late gaps.

9: Pacifico Dream ($9 with TAB.com.au)

Strong heat winner who draws the running line but he’ll need to improve out of his qualifier to be winning.

10: Perfect Stride ($11 with TAB.com.au)

Hasn’t drawn particularly well but he might be suited to letting it all unfold early and then using his speed late.

11: Be Happy Mach (emg) ($4.50 with TAB.com.au)

Poor in his heat and even if he gets a run he’ll need to turn it around pretty quickly.

12: Mirragon ($11 with TAB.com.au)

Solid in his heat but the barrier draw has cruelled any hope he had.

13: Mach Da Vinci ($15 with TAB.com.au)

Excellent in his heat but from outside of the second row he’s going to need everything to go right.