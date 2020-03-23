Day At The Track

Line Up to target Queensland raid

08:45 AM 23 Mar 2020 NZDT
Stuart McCormick photo

DUAL Derby winner Line Up’s quest for a third Derby crown is over … at least for now.

Anthony Butt’s former Kiwi star was due to fly to Perth tonight (Sunday), but the trip of off owing to COVID-19 precautions.

Racing and Wagering Western Australia notified Butt and fiancé Sonya Smith they had imposed a 14-day isolation on interstate visitors.

Plans are now for Line Up to have a let-up and target a Queensland winter raid, possibly the new feature, the Rising Sun and the Queensland Derby.

Hopefully the impact of COVID-19 has passed so what promises to be a huge Queensland Carnival in July goes ahead.

Already the connections of NZ’s best three-year-old boy Copy That, Line Up’s former stablemate, have touted a Queensland trip.

Line Up showed plenty of promise in NZ, but has been a revelation since moving to Butt’s Menangle barn.

He’s raced just five times for Butt for three wins, two seconds and earned $238,800.

Line Up’s omission from the WA Derby leaves Justin Prentice’s exciting local star Major Martini, who made quite the statement winning last Friday night’s $50,000 Group 2 Western Gateway (2536m) at Gloucester Park, a standout.

Major Martini led, copped some midrace pressure and still raced right away to beat stablemate Gardys Legacy, who trailed him, by 10.7m in a 1min57sec mile rate.

It was his sixth win from 13 starts and certainly stamped him as a clear top seed amongst the local crop.

Highly-rated former Kiwi Howard Hughes, who has looked good since joining Team Bond, sat outside Major Martini, but was no match and weakened late for a 17m eighth.

Paul Court’s much-travelled Mach Da Vinci made the trip across after a NSW campaign, but didn’t seemed to handle the tight Gloucester Park bends. He did made good late ground for fifth.

 

By Adam Hamilton

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

