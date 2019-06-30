Lisangle harness racing Saturday

Gamblers Gold who finished second on his initial run at Lyre produced a performance on Saturday evening in Lisangle that would suggest that a bright future is in store for this son of Cams Security .

Mike Goggin Jnr was in the bike and set the six year old alight from the start and ran out an easy seven length winner.

" Hes a six year old and look he took a while to mature. We were expecting a big run in Lyre and he didnt disappoint but met a decent horse that day but today I think he came on a lot from that run and we give a week off and plan after that" said delighted owner Marie Moloney.

Donal Murphy and Silvano Bello are a partnership as old as this scribe and were easy winners of the Low Grade Trot.

Murphy sent this veteran to the front after the opening quarter mile and were never in any danger .

Overall the last 24 hours were good to Baltimore based Murphy as on Friday night /Saturday morning Reclamation who he jointly owns with Bill Donovan (Main Sponsor of The Red John Memorial Festival) extended her winning run to seven at the Meadowlands Raceway in New Jersey USA and connections have big plans for the filly.

John Boyle at 76 years again showed the younger lads how its done when taking the Top Grade Pace on Supreme Sunshine.

Sunnyside Kildare and Hurry Up Abi set the early fractions but were passed with three furlongs to pace and Supreme Sunshine won by a length from Hurry Up Abi with Meadowbranch Demon a neck back in third

Jamie Hurley and Lakeview Panam were fastest on the clock for the evening .The pair took charge off the start and ran out 19 length winners from Moorside Captain.

"She missed out on the Red John Weekend but wee knew today that she was spot on .We see how she comes out of today and then weigh up her options" Hurley briefed the media after racing.

Brutenor and Patrick Hill were seen to good effect in the high grade trot .Winners of the Maven Derby in 2018 thay sat in behind early leader Valliant Forgion and with four furlongs to trot led and eventually led home Ultimo D'Ouville by three lengths.

There is no local racing next week with many of the West Cork Contingent heading to Tregaron in wales for the two day Festival .

RESULTS

RACE ONE

1.Gamblers Gold M Goggin Jnr

2.Moorside Joseph J O Mahony

3.The Red Rebel M Goggin Snr

DIST 7L 7L TIME 2.12.4 3 Ran

RACE TWO

1.Silvano Bello D Murphy

2.Vallanzanna S Quill

3. Banialouka K Sheehy

DIST 2 1/4L 2 1/4L TIME 2.15.7 8 Ran

RACE THREE

1.Lakeview Panam J Hurley

2.Moorside Captain D O Mahony

3.The Hitman D Murphy

DIST 19L 3 3/4L TIME 2.08.8 8 Ran

RACE FOUR

1.Brutenor P Hill

2.Ultimo D'Ouville J Hurley

3.Antigo D Murphy

DIST 3/4L 5 3/4L TIME 2.16.5 6 Ran

RACE FIVE

1.Supreme Sunshine J Boyle

2.Hurry Up Abi J Manning Jnr

3.Meadowbranch Demon L Kelleher

DIST 1L NK TIME 2.09.