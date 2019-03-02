Lispatty wins a three way scrum in Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 1, 2019 - Lispatty (Mark MacDonald, $7.10) won the three-way scrum for the early lead, then took it from there Friday night (March 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Pace.

From post position No. 2, Lispatty worked around polester Kaitlyn N (Matt Kakaley), while Ideal Lifestyle A (George Brennan) was forced to accept a three-hole.

Lispatty laid down the law through early intervals of :27.4 and a flat 57 seconds before a looking-around Ideal Lifestyle A was out and moving again. It was just a 28-second third quarter (1:25), which played to the advantage of Lispatty as she took a length-and-a-half lead into the lane.

Ideal Lifestyle A fought the good fight, but Lipatty held sway, the margin a neck in a season's-best 1:53.4. Third went to Kaitlyn N, with a closing Betterb Chevron N (Jordan Stratton) and Shezza GNP N (Austin Siegelman) rounding out the payees.

As for 3-4 choice Don't Think Twice A (Jason Bartlett), she wound up a wide-to-nowhere sixth.

For third choice Lispatty, a 6-year-old daughter of McArdle owned by Gilberto Garcia-Owen and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera, it was her second win in as many seasonal starts. The exacta paid $55, the triple returned $233 and the superfecta paid $936.

Friday's night Pick 5 wager, which began with a carryover in excess of $5,100, easily vaulted over the $15,000 guarantee. Some $23,442 of fresh lettuce led to a an after-takeout pool of approximately pool of $22,752. Those with the winning combination of 5/2/2/4/5 received fresh lettuce worth $217.50 for each correct 50-cent wager.

Frank Drucker