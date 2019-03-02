Day At The Track

Lispatty wins a three way scrum in Open

05:24 PM 02 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lispatty, harness racing
Lispatty
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 1, 2019 - Lispatty (Mark MacDonald, $7.10) won the three-way scrum for the early lead, then took it from there Friday night (March 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Pace.

From post position No. 2, Lispatty worked around polester Kaitlyn N (Matt Kakaley), while Ideal Lifestyle A (George Brennan) was forced to accept a three-hole.

Lispatty laid down the law through early intervals of :27.4 and a flat 57 seconds before a looking-around Ideal Lifestyle A was out and moving again. It was just a 28-second third quarter (1:25), which played to the advantage of Lispatty as she took a length-and-a-half lead into the lane.

Ideal Lifestyle A fought the good fight, but Lipatty held sway, the margin a neck in a season's-best 1:53.4. Third went to Kaitlyn N, with a closing Betterb Chevron N (Jordan Stratton) and Shezza GNP N (Austin Siegelman) rounding out the payees.

As for 3-4 choice Don't Think Twice A (Jason Bartlett), she wound up a wide-to-nowhere sixth.

For third choice Lispatty, a 6-year-old daughter of McArdle owned by Gilberto Garcia-Owen and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera, it was her second win in as many seasonal starts. The exacta paid $55, the triple returned $233 and the superfecta paid $936.

Friday's night Pick 5 wager, which began with a carryover in excess of $5,100, easily vaulted over the $15,000 guarantee. Some $23,442 of fresh lettuce led to a an after-takeout pool of approximately pool of $22,752. Those with the winning combination of 5/2/2/4/5 received fresh lettuce worth $217.50 for each correct 50-cent wager.

Frank Drucker

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Lispatty wins a three way scrum in Open
02-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
19 horse deaths?
02-Mar-2019 15:03 PM NZDT
Dapper Dude still rolling
02-Mar-2019 14:03 PM NZDT
The Parlins remember Gee Gee Whiz
02-Mar-2019 05:03 AM NZDT
Governor's Cup & Three Diamonds go as scheduled
02-Mar-2019 04:03 AM NZDT
Miller-Tetrick challenge, Huge mandatory payout
02-Mar-2019 03:03 AM NZDT
Price of gold went up substantially
01-Mar-2019 18:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News