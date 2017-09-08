Little Brown Jug future wager - Now open!

Downbytheseaside has been installed at the 3-1 morning line favorite. The bay son of Somebeachsomewhere has won 8 starts this season and has banked more than $1.5 million lifetime. Downbytheseaside is owned by Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing.

Downbytheseaside won the $500,000 Messenger Stake, the $300,000 Art Rooney Pace Final and the $300,000 Carl Milstein Memorial. The colt is undefeated (six-for-six) in races on a half-mile track and he established a two-year-old world record last year at Delaware in the Standardbred.

The 7-2 second choice is the stablemate, Fear The Dragon. The Dragon Again colt has won $1,263,201 for Bruce Trogdon's Emerald Highlands Farm. Fear The Dragon has won the $730,000 North America Cup Final, $500,000 Max Hempt Memorial Final and the $400,000 Adios Final. He was scratched 'sick' from his last scheduled start, the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Final.

Both Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon are trained by Delaware, Ohio based conditioner Brian Brown.

A team of harness racing analysts and handicappers have selected a group of 14 colts and geldings. The horses in each of the pools are listed in alphabetical order. The mutuel field consists of the remaining horses eligible to the 72nd edition of the pacing classic.

The minimum future wager is $1.00 and all future wagers are win wagering only. The winner of each pool will be determined by the official first place finisher in the 2017 Little Brown Jug presented by the Ohio Harness Horseman's Association to be raced Thursday afternoon, September 21.

The record payout for the LBJ Future Wager is P Forty Seven (2005 - Pool #1) at $377.80.

The second future pool will be from Sunday, September 17 through Wednesday, September 20.

Past performance lines for the Little Brown Jug Future Wagering event will be available free of charge on the Little Brown Jug website, www.littlebrownjug.com.

2017 Little Brown Jug Future Wagering - Pool #1

HD Horse M/L Odds

1. Art Scene by American Ideal , 25-1

2. Blood Line by Somebeachsomewhere , 15-1

3. Boogie Shuffle by Well Said , 20-1

4. Chip Walther by Art Major , 25-1

5. Classic Pro by Shadow Play , 15-1

6. Downbytheseaside by Somebeachsomewhere , 3-1

7. Fear The Dragon by Dragon Again , 7-2

8. Filibuster Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere , 15-1

9. Funknwaffles by American Ideal , 10-1

10. Heaven's Gait by Rock N Roll Heaven , 12-1

11. Miso Fast by Roll With Joe , 6-1

12. Normandy Beach by Somebeachsomewhere , 30-1

13. R J P by Somebeachsomewhere , 20-1

14. Western Hill by Western Ideal , 30-1

15. Field, 10-1