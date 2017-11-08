Day At The Track

Little movement in this week's Poll

01:58 PM 08 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ariana G, Harness Racing
Ariana G
Nigel Soult Photo

Freehold, NJ --- There was little movement in this week's Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, with the top four horses remaining unchanged. Ariana G continues to lead the harness racing poll with 321 points, with Hannelore Hanover second, followed by Manchego and Fear The Dragon.

Downbytheseaside, who won the Monument Circle at Hoosier Park on Saturday night, moved from sixth place into fifth. What The Hill, a ninth-place finisher in the Carl Erskine on the same night, dropped from fifth place to sixth.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 24 – 11/7/2017

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Ariana G (14)

3tf

15-12-2-1

$1,123,690

321

1

2

Hannelore Hanover (12)

5tm

16-9-5-0

$952,879

308

2

3

Manchego (6)

2tf

12-12-0-0

$873,948

291

3

4

Fear The Dragon (3)

3pc

16-12-2-0

$1,264,391

182

4

5

Downbytheseaside

3pc

19-11-2-3

$1,325,922

156

6

6

What The Hill

3tc

16-8-1-2

$758,776

116

5

7

Emoticon Hanover

4tm

12-5-3-3

$385,666

113

7

8

Blazin Britches

3pf

15-11-2-0

$540,424

90

8

9

Youaremycandygirl

2pf

9-7-0-0

$627,195

89

9

10

Stay Hungry

2pc

8-6-0-0

$437,964

26

10

 

Agent Q (24); Huntsville, Pure Country (23); Twister Bi (21); Keystone Velocity (18); Marion Marauder (17); Lost In Time (15); Crazy Wow (14); Resolve (12); International Moni (10); Alarm Detector (9); Filibuster Hanover (8); Beckhams Z Tam, Kissin In The Sand (7); Fiftydallarbill, Ice Attraction (5); Barn Bella (4); Devious Man, Phaetosive (3); All Bets Off, Caviart Ally, Easy Lover Hanover, Fourth Dimension, Nike Franco N (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Son of Somebeachsomewhere tops second day
08-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Theresademoninme wins Open in the slop
08-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Greyhound - Horse of the Century
08-Nov-2017 14:11 PM NZDT
Barn Girl wins 13th this year
08-Nov-2017 14:11 PM NZDT
Week in review, November 4-10, 2017
08-Nov-2017 13:11 PM NZDT
Little movement in this week's Poll
08-Nov-2017 13:11 PM NZDT
Explosive Matter announcement
08-Nov-2017 07:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News