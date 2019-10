- October 22, 2019 - Today's post position draw and press conference for the 2019, presented by Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be live streamed at www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com

The press conference is slated to begin shortly after Noon.

A direct link to the live stream is available at https://woodbine.com/mohawk/events/breeders-crown-post-position-draw-live-stream/.