Live, behind-the-scenes access at sales

Although they can’t be there in-person, TheStable.ca’s 291 clients (from six countries) will be virtually yearling shopping on Sunday .

Anthony MacDonald (co-owner of the fractional ownership enterprise) will present a seminar about TheStable.ca at the Goshen Yearling Sale in Middletown, NY from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (EST) on September 10 .

12:00 p.m. (EST) . Both the seminar and MacDonald’s yearling inspections and purchases will be streamed live on TheStable.ca’s Facebook page . The sale begins at

This is the third sale on TheStable.ca roster. On Monday, September 4, the group purchased three yearlings at the Illini Classic Sale in Springfield, IL, including a roan half-brother to Rockin Ron ($954,233 1:47.2).

“It was great to see TheStable.ca working with local trainers to purchase Illinois yearlings, and recruit new owners at the sale on Monday ,” said Ed Teefey, Manager of the Illini Classic Yearling Sale. “The program the MacDonalds have started has created a real buzz and we couldn't be happier to see TheStable.ca in Illinois.”

Last week, TheStable.ca also purchased five yearlings in Ohio, selling all shares available in under 48 hours. They capped off their business trip to the U.S. with a huge second-place finish in the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes final and consolation at Pocono Downs.

Lawmaker was a $20,000 (USD) yearling purchase for TheStable.ca while Canale Hanovers sale price was $15,000 (USD).

Both finished second in their perspective stake finals.

Lawnaker was the point-leader heading into his runner-up finish in the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship. In six starts, he has two wins, three seconds and one third-place finish and earnings of $133,158 (USD).

“So far this season — our second year of operation for TheStable.ca — we’ve experienced six major stake victories in two countries,” said MacDonald. “We did this by sticking to a simple plan: Find affordability wherever it may be hiding in this industry and use it to deliver the sport of kings back to the general public. We didn't spin magic, but we did take a group of colts and fillies and turned them into the best form of themselves they could be.”

For all enquiries or to contact Anthony MacDonald anthony @thestable.ca