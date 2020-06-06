Day At The Track

Live stream available for Baby Races

03:00 PM 06 Jun 2020 NZST
Magical Acres
Magical Acres

MANALAPAN, NJ - June 5, 2020 - Live stream of the Gaitway Farm and Magical Acres harness racing baby races next week will be available, courtesy of SBOANJ, Gaitway Farm, and Magical Acres.

Gaitway Farm will have baby races at 10:00 am on the following Mondays June 8th, June 15th, and June 22nd. Online entry will be available.

Baby races will be at Magical Acres on the following Tuesdays June 9th, June 16th, and June 23rd also with a post time of 10:00 am.

Online entry will be available. Ship-ins are welcome and stalls will be provided, please contact Tom Cancelliere 201-726-8660 for stall assignment.

Live stream will be available at YouTube channel by clicking here.

Please subscribe to the channel, enjoy the races, and best of luck to all!


Courtney Stafford

