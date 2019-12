Harness racing trainer Liza Milina passed away peacefully on 11 December 2019 after a long battle with illness at the age of 54.

Liza was best known in harness racing circles as the owner-trainer of Moment Of Truth, an ageless trotting gelding who was still winning races as a fourteen year old.

Liza's farewell will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany at 1pm on Wednesday 18 December.