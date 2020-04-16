Local driver inducted into hall of fame

Meadows driver Dave Palone, right, helps Herve Filion change the number on the board tracking Palone’s career wins total. Palone broke the North American record held by Filion with his 15,181st victory during a race July 5, 2012.

Today’s edition of “When Sports Were Played” is the first from harness racing and The Meadows. We go back to July 5, 2012, when Dave Palone, driving Herculotte Hanover to victory, broke the North American wins record held by Herve Filion, who was in attendance.

Dave Palone drove into harness racing history Thursday afternoon at The Meadows with a smile on his face, a legend watching his every move, and a horse who had never won before. Perfect.

Just like an ultimate race should unfold, Palone, a Rices Landing native, made the move on Herve Filion’s North American career victory record in the eighth of a 16-race card; passed him with a strong performance from Herculotte Hanover, a 2-year-old filly who had never competed in a pari-mutuel race before; and stood in the winner’s circle to accept his hard-earned position as the sport’s most successful driver.

It was the 15,181st career win for the 50-year-old Palone in an illustrious career that was punctuated by win No. 1, when he drove Reds Folly in first in 1983. His career has been going strong for nearly 30 years.

“It’s such a relief,” said Palone. “It was such an honor to have Herve here. There is no replacing Herve. In soccer, you say Pele. In harness racing, you say Herve.”

In a show of respect and admiration, about a dozen drivers ran in from the far-side paddock to congratulate Palone.

“That was a surprise and a shock,” he said. “Anyone of those guys could be standing next to Herve today. Not only are they great drivers, but they are great guys, too.”

Palone entered the week needing 10 victories to break the record. He got two on Monday and six more Tuesday.

“To do this at home means so much to me,” said Palone. “I really wanted to get it done at The Meadows. It is the greatest moment of my career, no question. There are so many people who are a part of this. I look at the crowd and I see so many faces. Everyone had a part in this. I can’t say thank you to all of them now, but I will later.”