Local victory would break long drought

It’s nearly 30 years since a local won harness racing’s biggest prize at Charlton – but adopted local Greg Norman will be doing his best to break the hoodoo on Sunday.

And if it’s not Norman this year, then another home-grown Charlton Cup winner seems a fait accompli in the near future.

The Central Victorian town has always had a strong contingent of local trainers and handy horses, but, in contrast to many areas of the State and country, the local standardbred population has trebled over the past two years.

Up to 90 horses are expected to be trained at Charlton by the end of the year, courtesy of the club’s bold development of a harness racing training centre for the town.

Greg Norman, formerly based in South Australia, was the first to relocate to Charlton almost two years ago, and on Sunday he has runners engaged in both the Gr 3 Charlton and District Community Bank Pacing Cup (Zadaka) and the Gr 3 North West Ag Services Charlton Trotters Cup (Blue Coman).

Not since Imprimartar, in 1992, has a Charlton horse won the home-town cup, but Imprimartar’s trainer Joey Thompson, now Charlton Club President, would like nothing better.

“Harness racing is being rejuvenated in Charlton and to see one of Greg’s win would be sensational,” Thompson said.



Charlton president Joey Thompson is ecstatic about the quality of this weekend’s cup fields

“That said, our fields in both the trotters cup and the pacing cup on Sunday are rippers. They’re the strongest we’ve seen in years, and not just one or two good horses, both races have got real depth,” he said.

In addition to Norman, the Charlton training complex development has lured up and coming trainer Michael Gadsden and big NSW trainer Peter Sanderson, who arrives this week.

“We’ve got local trainers who’ve been established here for a long time, but we recognised that to grow our industry and our town, we need to grow the trainer and horse base here. That’s what’s happened with the training complex,” Thompson said.

“We have some terrific trainers and horses now established here and we’re planning to make room for at least one more – so I’m pretty confident that if not this year, then soon, Imprimartar won’t be the last local horse to win the cup.”

Norman’s team is not without claims on Sunday, but undoubtedly, they face tough assignments. In the Pacing Cup, last year’s winner, the Emma Stewart-trained Fourbigmen is back to defend his title, and will be challenged by the in-form Malcolms Rhythm (David Aiken) and Shadow Sax (Mattie Craven), and Boort Cup winner Im Anothermasterpiece (Jess Tubbs).

The Trotters Cup field includes the highly-rated Magicool (Rob O’Connell), McLovin (Andy Gath), Monaro Mia (Wayne Potter) and the emerging Well Defined (Kate Hargreaves).

Thompson and an energetic committee are relishing the opportunity to have crowds back at the races, with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve got all the COVID-safe protocols in place, but the bookings are terrific – we’ll have a great crowd here with our dining room, a VIP area and about 150 bookings in the marquees,” he said.

“We were the first club to run a cup without crowds when COVID-19 hit this time last year, which was a huge disappointment because it was our first opportunity to really showcase our new Bendigo Bank Charlton community complex.

“It’s completely separate to our training complex development, at the recreation reserve. It’s a true community complex and we wouldn’t have it without partnerships with other sports like cricket, footy and netball. Our contractors have been just sensational in giving us in-kind work for landscaping and developing the outside areas over the past 12 months. I think everyone involved is pretty proud of what we’ve achieved – people won’t recognise the place.”

View the Charlton fields click here!

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura