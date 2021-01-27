Loch in the King of all clashes

The much-anticipated rematch between Lochinvar Art and King Of Swing is on, with the pair headlining hopefuls for a Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup start on February 6.

Nominations closed at noon today revealing a select 20 scrambling for entrance in the $500,000 race regarded as Australia’s pacing heavyweight championship.

Ahead of the all-important barrier draw on Sunday night as part of the VHRC Caduceus Group 1 Night of Nights at the Crown Palladium, all of the big names in TAB.com.au pre-race betting have put their hands up.

Most notably, $1.70 favourite Lochinvar Art for trainer-driver David Moran and $3 rival King Of Swing for Belinda McCarthy and Luke McCarthy feature prominently, which would be their first meeting since their epic Pryde’s EasiFeed Victoria Cup stoush.

King Of Swing is one of three McCarthy runners, with third favourite Alta Orlando ($9) and fourth favourite Star Galleria ($11) also nominated.

Emma Stewart’s stable also has three Hunter Cup hopefuls – Always Fast, Fourbigmen and Somewhere Secret – while training partner Clayton Tonkin has Out To Play in the mix, fresh from a bold second placing in Saturday’s PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.

Trainer David Aiken is also well represented, with Malcolms Rhythm, Reactor Now and Sirletic all vying for a start, with the former two getting a chance to stake their claims when they line up in this Saturday night’s Allied Express Casey Classic.

Anthony Butt and Sonya Smith have nominated both Alpine Stride and Wolf Stride, the latter coming off a withering burst to run third at Ballarat after previously winning the Garrards Bendigo Pacing Cup.

Locally part-owned but previously Kiwi-trained Triple Eight will add some international flavour. Having ran ninth for New Zealand's Stephen and Amanda Telfer in last year's Hunter Cup, Triple Eight will be transferred into Jess Tubbs' camp and has been nominated along with future stablemate Im Anothermasterpiece.

The nominees will be reduced down to a final field of 12 plus an emergency on Sunday ahead of Sunday night’s barrier draw.

Here’s the full list of nominees (with trainers):

Alpine Stride (Anthony Butt and Sonya Smith)

Alta Orlando (Belinda McCarthy)

Always Fast (Emma Stewart)

Bettor Be The Bomb (Basil Dooley)

Fourbigmen (Emma Stewart)

Ignatius (Todd Rattray)

Im Anothermasterpiece (Jess Tubbs)

Jamieson Steele (David Miles)

King Of Swing (Belinda McCarthy)

Lochinvar Art (David Moran)

Malcolms Rhythm (David Aiken)

Our Uncle Sam (Chris Frisby)

Out To Play (Clayton Tonkin)

Reactor Now (David Aiken)

Rishi (Lance Justice)

Sirletic (David Aiken)

Somewhere Secret (Emma Stewart)

Star Galleria (Belinda McCarthy)

Triple Eight (Stephen and Amanda Telfer)

Western Sonador (Stephen O’Donoghue and Rebecca Bartley)

Wolf Stride (Anthony Butt)