Lochinvar Art is back on track

Champion Shepparton harness racing speed machine Lochinvar Art has a clean bill of health and is rearing to go - but his cautious trainer-driver David Moran will have the final say.

Lochinvar Art ( Modern Art -Ponder In Paris (Ponder) is one of 14 nominations in the $20,000 fast class event programmed at Bendigo on Saturday.

The four-year-old stallion has fully recovered from a low-grade viral infection that was found after he had his colors lowered by Major Times and My Kiwi Mate at Ballarat last Saturday week.

"I'm very happy with him and the race next weekend looks ideal. I was thinking about going to the trials, but there's nothing like a good hit out at the races," Moran said.

"He may be a bit soft because he had a few days off after being treated for the infection," he said.

"If I leave him in, I'll definitely get his blood done on Wednesday or Thursday just to make sure. Then if he happens not to be right, he won't race."

Moran said he realised early in the Ballarat event that "Artie" wasn't himself and seemed a bit flat.



However, he did say later that an early burn may have been telling, comparing the scintillating 41 lead time to a quarter being run in 26 seconds.

Owner Kevin Gordon and Moran decided to have the pacer fully vetted the following day, which included having him scoped to make sure he hadn't had a bleed-and this came back clear.

The setback caused the temporary shelving of a showdown with Ballarat-trained superstar Ride High - the prospect of which had generated a huge amount of publicity for the sport

Lochinvar Art, a winner of 18 races and 17 placings from 38 starts, has established himself as one of our most outstanding pacers in many years.

Back in January, he won the Alabar 4yo $100,000 G1 Bonanza in a new track record time of 1.48-5 for 1750m at Melton. The following month he claimed the prized Chariots of Fire $200,000 G1 at Menangle in 1.50-1 and then a fortnight later at the same venue, was runner-up in the $1million Miracle Mile to King Of Swing (1.48).

Then due to COVID-19 and uncertainty in racing programs, Moran has virtually been restricted to staying home. But it hasn't been fruitless, putting together a three-win sequence at Shepparton on April 21, May 1 (establishing a new 1690m track record of 1.53) and July 25.

