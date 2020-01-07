Lochinvar Art looms large

David Moran’s daughter and son Ella and Lane were close by to celebrate Lochinvar Art’s success in the Cobram Pacing Cup – and their dad’s award of “drive of the day”

One of the real excitement machines in Australian harness racing returned to the action at the weekend and gave a clear message that he's again going to be a major player.

Four-year-old stallion Lochinvar Art ( Modern Art -Ponder In Paris (Ponder) was first-up for four months but cruised home for trainer-driver David Moran to score nicely in the G3 $35,000 Jim Phillips Memorial Cobram Pacing Cup.

"We were very pleased because the Cup was over the longer distance of 2678 metres and the horse had only been to the trials on one occasion," owner Kevin Gordon said.

"David had hoped to get at least another trial under his belt, but they got called off. So, with more racing, he will strip fitter and it won't be long before we see the very best of him," Gordon said.

"The horse had a hard campaign last season and has returned bigger and stronger from a decent spell. We've picked out a few nice races for him and can't wait."

Gordon said he spoke with Moran prior to the Cobram Cup, and they agreed on a plan to allow Sicario (Chris Alford) to go to the front and sit on his back.

"We were just then hoping that we could outsprint them. He certainly showed a super turn of speed and David is hoping he can continue to drive him like that this campaign," he said.



Ella Moran tries on the winner’s garland (Cobram HRC Photograph)

Sicario was returning to racing after competing honorably in the recent NZ InterDominion series with a fourth in the final round of heats and seventh (beaten 15m) in the final. His Cobram cup second was solid after being rated to perfection by Alford.

Following splits of 30.2, 30.4 and 28.2, Alford went for home on the corner. Moran was able to shift off the pegs and packed too many guns in the run to the line, winning by six metres with third placegetter Pick Up Line, the only mare in the field, a further nine metres away.

Gordon, who rates Moran up there with the best horsemen of our country, paid $29,000 for Lochinvar Art.

"David selected him as a yearling and I will admit that we've had some attractive offers at times. But we'd rather have the horse and enjoy the excitement of racing him," Gordon said.

"He will most likely have his next start in the Shepparton Gold Cup and then the Group One Bonanza later in the month."

Lochinvar Art now has the impressive record of 13 wins and 15 placings from 29 starts for over $331,000 in stakes. The only time he's been unplaced in a sparkling career was fifth (beaten four metres) in the Crown 3yo C & G final at Melton last August-his last run before going for a spell.

While the Sydney-based Gordon and his wife Leonie have owned pacers since the late 70s, he is also known for his roles in greyhound racing. He won the Group One Paws of Thunder with Lochinvar Meadow and was also a member of the NSW Greyhound Industry Alliance that took on the State Government over the State's greyhound racing ban. The ban was announced in July, 2016, to come into effect the next year, in response to allegations of widespread cruelty. But lobbying by the Alliance helped broker an agreement for the ban to be overturned several months later.

The first pacer owned by the couple was Lochinvar Girl, trained by Vic Frost, who now lives at Sleepy Hollow on the Tweed coast.

"She won quite a few feature races including 14 at Harold Park," Gordon said.

"We have raced a great number since including the Darren Binskin-trained Our Crown Lady who ended up getting sold to America," he said.

"She also provided Lauren Panella (now Tritton) with her first metro winner at Menangle."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura