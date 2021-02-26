Lochinvar Art out of Miracle Mile

Trainer-driver David Moran has conceded his Miracle Mile dream is over with Lochinvar Art.

Moran notified NSW stewards and Club Menangle this morning (Friday) he had given up the fight to nurse Lochinvar Art through a hoof injury.

“This horse has changed my life and I have to do what’s right for him. He can have a break now, I’ll get him right again and we’ll be back in a few months time,” Moran said.

“The hoof wasn’t getting better, certainly not quickly enough. It wasn’t fair to keep pushing on for him or other horses trying to get into the race.”

Lochinvar Art pulled a shoe and pricked a hoof last Friday which forced his scratching from the Group 1 Newcastle Mile that night.

His Miracle Mile hopes rested on a workout between races one and two at Menangle tomorrow night where he needed to satisfy vets, stewards and Moran.

“I haven’t been able to get any work into him at home. It was time to pull the pin.”

Lochinvar Art, off the back of a dominant past year including Victoria and Hunter Cup wins, was the $1.70 prepost Miracle Mile favourite before last Friday’s setback.

Now he’s out, defending champion King Of Swing is into $1.80 after being as much as $3 last Friday.

King Of Swing is a $1.25 to win his Miracle Mile qualifier – the Group 1 Schweppes Sprint – at Menangle tomorrow night. Only a top two finish will guarantee him a berth in tomorrow week’s Miracle Mile.

The only confirmed runners so far are last week’s Chariots Of Fire winner Expensive Ego and Newcastle Mile winner The Black Prince.

The remainder of the field will be finalised after tomorrow night’s two qualifying sprints and the Group 1 Ladyship Mile at Menangle.