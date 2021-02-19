Lochinvar Art out of Newcastle Mile

Australia’s pinup pacer Lochinvar Art has been a shock withdrawal from tonight’s rich AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile.

Owner Kevin Gordon made the announcement a short time ago on social media – but Gordon assured it was still all systems go for the Garrards Miracle Mile at Menangle in a fortnight.

“It’s nothing major – a corn was found in the sole of his foot. It’s in the horse’s best welfare not to run,” Gordon said.

“All will be okay in the Miracle Mile in two weeks.”

Lochinvar Art, trained by David Moran at Shepparton, was a short-priced favorite in tonight’s AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile Group One, worth $100,000.

The disappointment came after Moran made a last-minute dash last Friday to get over the border to NSW ahead of a snap five-day COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria.

Undoubtedly the best standarbred currently racing in Australasia, Lochinvar Art posted his seventh Group One victory in the $500,000 Hunter Cup at Melton recently, taking his earnings to $1,368,456 (courtesy of 28 wins from 50 starts).

The Moran team is stabled in NSW at the Cobbitty property of Belinda and Luke McCarthy.

The scratching leaves the race wide open, but Queensland-trained Turn It Up is now likely to firm into favoritism.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura