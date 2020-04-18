Day At The Track

Lochinvar Art's unexpected return

11:20 AM 18 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lochinvar Art,Harness racing
Lochinvar Art
Stuart McCormick photo

WHILE most of the sport’s biggest names are out spelling, Australia’s buzz pacer Lochinvar Art returns to racing in the midst of Covid-19.

The Chariots Of Fire winner and Miracle Mile runner-up is a shock acceptor for the fast-class race at Shepparton on Tuesday.

And, despite Queensland slashing most of its Winter Carnival riches, Lochinvar Art may still head north to race in coming months.

“I kept him in work for a while, waiting to see how everything played out, but then sent him to the water-walker for a break,” trainer-driver David Moran said.

“He wasn’t there long when I had a good think about Queensland again, so I brought him back with a view to racing now and making a decision on Brisbane.”

Under the revised rules of the Queensland Carnival, only horses trained in the state can compete.

“I’m good mates with Ricky Thurlow, so I’ll send him up to Ricky to train if we decide to go that way,” Moran said.

“If it’s a goer, I can then decide whether to go up and do quarantine so I can drive him or not.”

Lochinvar Art hasn’t raced since his mighty second to King Of Swing in the Miracle Mile on March 7.

 

Adam Hamilton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

New York Sire Stakes schedule changes
18-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Matching grant established to support integrity
17-Apr-2020 11:04 AM NZST
Champion Handicapper on Alumni Show
17-Apr-2020 07:04 AM NZST
Waterstone named to Hall of Fame Screening Committee
17-Apr-2020 03:04 AM NZST
Harness racing goes off stride
16-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
Local driver inducted into hall of fame
16-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
Greatest Horse of All Time tournament
16-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News