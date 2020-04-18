Lochinvar Art's unexpected return

WHILE most of the sport’s biggest names are out spelling, Australia’s buzz pacer Lochinvar Art returns to racing in the midst of Covid-19.



The Chariots Of Fire winner and Miracle Mile runner-up is a shock acceptor for the fast-class race at Shepparton on Tuesday.



And, despite Queensland slashing most of its Winter Carnival riches, Lochinvar Art may still head north to race in coming months.



“I kept him in work for a while, waiting to see how everything played out, but then sent him to the water-walker for a break,” trainer-driver David Moran said.



“He wasn’t there long when I had a good think about Queensland again, so I brought him back with a view to racing now and making a decision on Brisbane.”



Under the revised rules of the Queensland Carnival, only horses trained in the state can compete.



“I’m good mates with Ricky Thurlow, so I’ll send him up to Ricky to train if we decide to go that way,” Moran said.



“If it’s a goer, I can then decide whether to go up and do quarantine so I can drive him or not.”



Lochinvar Art hasn’t raced since his mighty second to King Of Swing in the Miracle Mile on March 7.

Adam Hamilton