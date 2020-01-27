Moran leaning toward Hunter Cup

LOCHINVAR Art’s record-smashing win over Self Assured may well have booked him a Hunter Cup run.

In one of the bigger upsets of recent times, Lochinvar Art beat $1.10 favourite Self Assured and took a stunning 2.1sec off the 1720m Melton track record with a scorching 1min48.6sec mile rate.

“I’m definitely leaning towards running him next week (in the Hunter Cup),” trainer-driver David Moran said. “He’s come through last night so well, the money is great and sometimes I think you’d be silly not to have a crack.

“He’s qualified for the Chariots and what’s still a month away, so he’s got plenty of time to get over a Hunter Cup run.

“He’s in the zone and something I think you should give a crack when they are.”

Moran said he would a make a final decision after inspecting Lochinvar Art tomorrow (Monday) morning.

“As long as he’s as well as he is today, I think we’ll give it a shot,” he said.

Lochinvar Art has been added to Aussie TAB markets for the Hunter Cup as a $5 chance.

In other developing Hunter Cup news, former NZ and WA pacer King Of Swing stormed into contention for the race with a blazing 1min48.8sec mile win over Ignatius and Majordan at Menangle last night (Saturday).

Some say it may not be enough to get him into the Cup, but part-owner Mick Harvey is pushing ahead with plans.

“Hunter Cup here we come,” he said. “We’ve booked Gary Hall Jr for the drive with Luke saying he’ll stick with Bling It On.”

King Of Swing was also added to Hunter Cup markets today (Sunday) and was immediately crunched from $17 into $11.

The final Hunter Cup field is out Tuesday morning with the barrier draw that night.

Kiwi star and last-start Ballarat Cup winner AG’s White Socks heads the Aussie TAB Hunter Cup betting at $3.50.