Forest City Standardbred Sales and Standardbred Canada are proud to announce the dates for the 2nd Annual London Selected Yearling Sale are Saturday Oct. 13 and Sunday Oct. 14 beginning at noon each day.

The 2017 sale enjoyed increases in average and gross. Harness Racing Update’s Dave Briggs said the “London Sale was beyond expectations”. 306 yearlings grossed $7,536,000 total for an average of $24,627. Combining the results of 2016 two sales shows 276 yearlings were sold for a total gross of $6,452,200. The 2016 average was $23,378. By that measure, this means the 2017 gross was up 16.8 per cent and the average was up 5.3 per cent compared to 2016.

Popular sires such as Kadabra (5) averaged $46,400, Bettors Delight (11) $41,818, Sunshine Beach (34) $36,544, Mach Three (17) $34,059, Royalty For Life (21) $31,690, Sportswriter (36) $31,139, and Shadow Play (29) $24,931.

With the tremendous success of last year’s collaboration, the companies have decided to add an extra day on Monday October 15 to host a mixed sale; the London Mixed Horse Sale.

The Yearling Preview days will be Thursday Oct. 11 and Friday Oct. 12 at the Metroland Media Agriplex at the Western Fair District in London, Ontario beginning at 9:00 am each day.

Entries are now being accepted for both the London Selected Yearling Sale and the London Mixed Horse Sale – Applications can be downloaded from www.londonselectedyearlingsale.com .

For more information or any questions please call Ann Straatman, sale manager or Kim Gilmour, administrative assistant at 519-319- 0650 or email: londonselected@quadro.net .