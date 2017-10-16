London Selected Yearling Sale complete

Mississauga, ON --- Mohawk Seelster fetched the highest price of the second session of the London Selected Yearling Sale as the inaugural two-day harness racing sale concluded in London, Ont. on Sunday (Oct. 15).

Mohawk Seelster sold for C$220,000 to Millar Farms of Stouffville, Ont. A son of Sportswriter -Macapelo Rose, Mohawk Seelster is a half-brother to speedy pacing mare Mayhem Seelster p,2,1:53s; 3,1:51.3s-'16 ($300,709).

"It was the place to be this weekend," said Standardbred Canada's Heather Reid, co-manager of the London Selected Yearling Sale. "Wonderful sale, the crowds were great and consistent throughout the weekend. With the way the industry has been the last couple of years I was glad to see a horse sell for more than C$200,000."

Reid believes that the C$220,000 price tag is a record price for a Standardbred yearling sold in Canada.

"He's been a standout since he was a young colt," Seelster Farms' Ann Straatman told Trot Insider. "So intelligent, just perfect conformation, great pedigree to go along with it. We knew he was special but we didn't think he'd bring that amount of money...we expected maybe C$100,000 for him but a lot of people waited for him.

"I think that's fantastic that you can sell high-priced horses in Ontario."

The second day featured 192 yearlings, with total sales of C$5,051,500 and an average of C$26,309.

Overall, 306 yearlings passed through the sales ring at the inaugural London Selected Yearling Sale. Gross sales surpassed C$7.5 million at C$7,536,000, providing a sale average of C$24,627.

Speaking as the co-manager of the sale, Straatman was elated with the overall sale results.

"I'm thrilled with how things have turned out today, beyond our expectations. We thought about a C$23,000 average -- which was the combined average of the two great sales last year. And to exceed that is beyond expectations.

"I think the format was great, the auctioneers and the ringmen were superb, everything ran very smooth today. I'm thrilled with how things have worked out."

Straatman feels the sale's strength speaks to both the quality of the horses entered as well as the demand for Ontario sired product.

"People recognize the strength of the Ontario Sires Stakes program and they showed that; they paid some top dollar for some really nice horses. I think that speaks volumes for what we have here in Ontario.

"I think this sale, this venue, having all the horses together under one roof...I thought everyone was very enthusiastic about this combination."

Average-wise, trotting and pacing colts boasted a higher average than their female counterparts. Pacing colts (115 sold) averaged C$26,978, while pacing fillies (100 sold) brought an average of C$21,645. The 51 trotting colts sold averaged C$27,480 while trotting fillies (40 sold) provided an average of C$21,687.

To view results from the second session of the London Selected Yearling Sale, click the following link.

A video of Mohawk Seelster the top priced lot.

A pedigree of the top priced lot

from Standardbred Canada