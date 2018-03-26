Longines wins 6th straight at Kincsem Park

March 24, 2018 - Saturday’s Kincsem Park trotting program included the Pityke DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the 1.17.1kr timed winner, her sixth straight at Kincsem Park, was Longines (4f Conway Hall -Kentucky Love Song- Valley Victor ) driven by Gyorgy Horvath.

Imre Fazekas trains the impressive Longines along with second finishing Ultimate Force (5m Connecting People -Kamilla- Valley Guardian ) that he drove this day.

Third was Show Kronos (7m Varenne -Malibu Princess- Malabar Man ) handled by Andor Angyal for trainer Goran Zolnaji.

The afternoon feature race was the Cyrano DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) with that 1.19.3kr victory earned by Timoteo (6m Abano As -Ghirlanda Aas- Diamond Way ) with trainer Veljko Mazsity aboard.

Unique Vil (5m Conway Hall -Deborah Bi- Park Avenue Joe ) was second driven by Sandor Varga for trainer Jozsef Rutkai.

Third went to Trencsen (6m Ata Star L -Eperjes- Witsends Speedy ) with Sandor Kolozsi driving.

Thomas H. Hicks