Unbeaten Longines wins 10th straight race

Andrea Fazekas (wife of trainer Imre) and driver Gyorgy Horvath (showing the ten wins with his hands) with Longines

The even money Longines (4f Conway Hall-Kentucky Love Song-Valley Victor) extended her undefeated career to 10 straight wins on Saturday at Kincsem Park in the Pecs DIJ (400,000Huf purse, 2500 meters autostart).

Gyorgy Horvath teamed the Imre Fazekas trainee to the 1.18kr victory over the extended distance, racing in the pocket on lap one before surging to the front and drawing off from rivals. The 8.3/1 Rocky HR (6m Roc de Montfort-Times-SJs Photo) was second for trainer Balazs Juhasz. Third was 5/1 Hercules Flevo (4g Quite Easy).

The day’s featured Mardus DIJ (600,000Huf purse, 1900 meters autostart) went to 1.17.4kr timed and 5.4/1 Urania RG (5f Racino-Sweet Pine-Pine Chip).

Sandor Varga teamed the winner that bested 14/1 Trencsen (6m Ata Star LO-Eperjes-Witsends Speedy) driven by Istvan Papp and Szacharin (7f Vanito) for Sandor Kolozsi.