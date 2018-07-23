Unbeaten Longines posts ninth straight win

It was a packed house at Kincsem Park this weekend

The first post Derby trotting program was Saturday at Kincsem Park and the young trotting mare Longines (4f Conway Hall-Kentucky Love Song-Valley Victor) remained unbeaten with her ninth consecutive victory, this time in the Bizakmas DIJ (400,000Huf purse, 1900 meters autostart).

The 1.2/1 favorite led all the way for driver Andrea Fazekas, trainer Imre Fazekas and owner Pimri. She was timed in a rated 1.16.kr for her 18 victory as she defeated Une Dame and Asterix Evo. Longines was bred in Germany by Kornelius Heitman of Munster.

Team Fazekas/Horvath scored again in the Nemecsek DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) as 3.3/1 Vola Gatto (4f Beissinger Hanover-Il Gato-Valley Guardian) scored in 1.19.9kr with Gyorgy Horvath the pilot for trainer Imre Fazekas and owner Bagameri.

Violetta (4f Racino) and Zsozsoker trailed the winner that raced on the outer throughout before powering to the lead mid-stretch and holding off the late rush of Violetta.

The co-featured Ceres DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 1.16.8kr timed and 1.6/1 favorite Unreal Boss (5f Maximus Lindy-Light Lady-Baltic Bet) with trainer Veljko Mazsity up for breeder/owner Hico Versenyistallo. Urania RC (5f Racino-Sweet Pine-Pine Chip) was second for Sandor Varga and Henrik Ibsen AT was third.