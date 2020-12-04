Longshot lovers love it at The Big M

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Longshot players had their way over the course of the 26-race harness racing weekend that took place at The Meadowlands Nov. 27-28.

Big payoffs came one after the other, beginning Friday night, when the biggest scores came in the track's two 50-cent Pick-4 bets. The wager that spans races six through nine came back $5,960 after $83,617 was poured into the pool. The Late Pick-4 - races 10 through 13 - saw $64,548 in wagers taken and a payoff of $5,486.

Driver Scott Zeron played a big part in the bloated payouts, scoring with 82-1 shot Stellenbosch - who topped a $14,340 Trifecta - in the eighth race and 12-1 shot Enduring Hope in the 11th.

Saturday's card started with big expectations - and ended with a handful of bettors hitting big.

A 20-cent Pick-6 carryover led to a total pool of over $32,000. Favorites did score in the final two legs of the wager, but it mattered little, as only two players cashed in large, walking away with $14,143.

The 20-cent Survivor Pick-7 was the first of two wagers that saw only one winner walk with plenty of Christmas green. It only took five correct selections out of seven for one sharpie to hit for $7,930, while the 20-cent Pick-5 was the biggest gift of all, as one player hit for $55,157.

Quagmire Bluechip, 75-1, was the key to the Pick-7 and Pick-5 by scoring in the fourth race.

The weekend saw only six winning favorites - a meager 23 percent - but that did not stop the mile-oval faithful from betting a total of $5,155,861.

"The Meadowlands gave the horseplayers an exciting weekend of competitive racing and the biggest pools in the sport," said track Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir. "This resulted in the kind of payoffs you can only see at The Meadowlands when we have big fields, which has been a regular occurrence thanks to Gov. Murphy and the members of the N.J. legislature going to bat for the racing industry time and again.

"The average $2 win price for the weekend was $20.71, which allowed the players to shoot for the moon with their wagering. The overwhelmingly positive response from horseplayers around the world to our races and wagering menu not only shines a positive spotlight on The Meadowlands, but the great state of New Jersey as well."

EITHER WAY, BIG PLAY: The Big M is known for its big payouts, but the weekend before (Nov. 20-21), 13 favorites clicked (50 percent) and betting was robust nonetheless, with a total of $5,079,059 in action. Wagering has now exceeded the $5-million plateau for three straight weekends.

THREE OF A KIND: Andy Miller, Dave Miller and Dexter Dunn did the most damage among the drivers last weekend, with each winning four times.

Andrew Harris led the trainers with three winner's circle visits.

