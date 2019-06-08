Longshot winner brings smiles for miles

Loveable larrakin harness racing trainer-driver Tim Mortlock is sure to be wearing his trademark huge smile for weeks to come.

Mortlock, of Maryborough, combined with young gun reinsman James Herbertson to land longshot winner Seemepearlywhites ( Grinfromeartoear -Numismatic (Elsu) at his home track on Thursday afternoon.

"It was a nice surprise because we've only had the horse for a short time," Mortlock said.

"I actually took her to the trials four days before the races and she pulled her brains out. We ran fourth in a five-horse trial, so I decided to change her bit and hope for the best," he said.

"I wasn't all that concerned because I thought with the race being over the short trip of 1609m that they'd keep rolling along up front and she wouldn't have a chance to pull."

And with Mortlock's hunch playing out perfectly, and aided by another polished driving display by Herbertson, it all unfolded for the best with Seemepearlywhites scoring comfortably by nearly seven metres at 30/1.

"When 'Herbie' landed in the one-one sweet seat and sat patiently until the 350m mark, I was hoping she'd run on - I actually said to my mum Helen before the race that I thought the horse would go real good or real bad with the gear change," Mortlock said.

RACE REPLAY: https://www-harness-org-au.akamaized.net/vic/MHC06061905.mp4

"At home she just jogs around on a loose rein, but I knew I was in trouble at the trials from the moment I turned her around to score up - she was off and going," he said.

Mortlock said he ended up with Seemepearlywhites when she was purchased by former Queenslander Greg Eeles, now based at Maryborough.

"Greg didn't really have room for her and fortunately I did," he said.

"As a youngster, Greg helped out my Pop (Jack Hargreaves) at Korong Vale before he headed off to Queensland."

(The late Jack Hargreaves was an icon of the sport-probably his greatest moment in a 34-year career was winning the 1969 Miracle Mile with Adaptor, later sold to USA for $250,000.)

Mortlock said he's been involved in the sport "forever".

"When I was growing up, I really didn't have a choice because I was carted off to the trots with dad (Robert) and mum. But I really didn't complain - I looked at it as a day off from school!" he said.

"My involvement would be well over 40 years. But it's been lots of fun and days like the Maryborough win are special."

Apart from Seemepearlywhites, Mortlock has two youngsters in his stable.

"My work can sometimes take me away from home, so it's getting harder to do them all with the shorter daylight hours, but one thing's for certain, I'll make sure I get to train Seemepearlywhites," he laughed.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura