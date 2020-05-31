Looking back at harness racing's return

While the Grandstand has stood since 1958, the events that it has allowed people to watch have changed and evolved steadily over the years, as the fair changed to reflect the ever-changing audience expectations in the region. Standardbred harness racing, for example, came back to the Saskatchewan Stampede and Exhibition in Yorkton in 1985. Before 1985, it was absent from the event for 12 years.

The return was a success 35 years ago, with a total of $42,294 in betting over three days of racing. That was smaller than other meets on the established circuit in Manitoba, admitted spokesperson Dave Farrell in the July 10, 1985 edition of Yorkton This Week, but it was also a good start for the first run of the horses in over a decade. The most important part was that betting kept increasing, with the third day of racing also being the most successful. The plan at the time was to get a fuller card in future years to get more betting.

With betting being relatively new in the city, there were plenty of people willing to talk their strategies for success. Kathy Bell reported on those different strategies, whether employed by first time betters or those that had been at it for years.

Orville Shaw, who also had horses in the race and bet an average of $400 to $700 per meet, shared a complex betting system. He checked the horse’s times in the last few starts, the length of the track and the post position. Of course, being in the paddock also gave him an advantage, as he was around drivers and horses at the same time. He also avoided all odds of 2-1, given the lack of a payoff.