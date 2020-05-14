Looking out 4 your mates

The pressures on harness racing industry participants from the COVID-19 pandemic have been many and varied, but they are drawing the attention of some industry bodies in Australia.

Harness Racing NSW has rolled out a new welfare program known as Mates4Harness in response to COVID-19, establishing a dedicated support team and regionally-based Ambassador-mentors.

HRNSW CEO John Dumesny said the program, Mates4Harness, is a peer support initiative empowering mates to look out for mates.

"Research has found that effective support offered from peers and colleagues can help significantly in coping with stress and difficult situations," Mr Dumesny said.

"We know there is an increased level of anxiety in our community, it is acknowledged by health professionals that mental illness, suicide, drug, alcohol abuse and domestic violence will increase during the current pandemic," he said.

"The welfare of our participants is of particular importance to Harness Racing NSW and our new welfare initiative provide us with an opportunity to be proactive in supporting our participants through our support team and Ambassadors."

The Ambassadors are industry participants themselves, which HRNSW believes will allow them to relate well to the concerns their peers may be experiencing. They are deemed an essential service and are permitted to attend race meetings and trials within their zone to check on the welfare of participants and promote the Mates4Harness support programs.

"The Ambassadors will not provide specialised counselling; rather they are available as a port of call when industry participants are in need of a mate," Mr Dumesny said.

Industry specific expertise combined with training delivered by VERETIS Psychologists is aimed at ensuring they can provide an effective link between people in crisis and professional support networks during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

"Having access to Clinical Psychologists, Counsellors and Assistance Hotlines are essential and these services are available," Mr Dumesny said.

"However, people are often more likely to initially reach out to a trusted peer or colleague for support."

Ambassadors for the program are: Darren Binskin (Metropolitan); Peter Allen (Hunter); Leeanne Flower (North West); Amy Rees (Western); Seryn Adams (Riverina); and Stevie-Marie Robinson (Far West).

HRNSW has established a dedicated participant welfare website, with contact details of the Harness Racing NSW's Welfare Officer. The website is www.mates4harness.com.au Information is also available on the Mates4harness page on Facebook.

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) has developed a specific welfare hotline to support industry participants.

HRV said it was aware the health crisis was prompting feelings of uncertainty among some participants, and that stress and anxiety about the future were normal.

The HRV Industry Assistance Program (IAP) and other counselling services are accessible to HRV participants at no charge and HRV said it strongly encouraged the utilisation of the services.

The HRV welfare hotline is available on (03) 9214 0663 during business hours and the IAP is provided by Benestar on 1300 360 362 or at www.benestar.com

