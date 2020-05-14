Lord Rosco aiming for four in a row

Outstanding young reinsman Dylan Egerton-Green is looking forward to being reunited with highly-promising New Zealand-bred Lord Rosco in the opening event, the 1730m TABtouch Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Egerton-Green has been in the sulky behind Lord Rosco only once at his debut, as a two-year-old at Bunbury’s Donaldson Park on April 15, 2017 when he raced four back on the pegs, broke on the home turn and finished last in a field of nine, 12 lengths behind the winner, his stablemate Golden State.

Lord Rosco is in sparkling form and has scored effortless victories at Donaldson Park at each of his past three outings. The Bettor’s Delight gelding is trained in Bunbury by Stephen Reed, who has given the speedy pacer 13 starts for five wins, five seconds, two thirds and one fourth placing.

He will start out wide at barrier eight which is far from ideal, particularly in a sprint event. However, Lord Rosco is blessed with sparkling gate speed and there is a strong possibility that Egerton-Green will attempt to use his great acceleration in a bid to burst to the front in the early stages.

Lord Rosco revealed dazzling gate speed from the No. 7 barrier to charge straight into the lead before setting a brisk pace and winning easily by two lengths from Euphoric Moment at a 1.58.3 rate over 2100m at Bunbury last Friday night.

This will be a rare city appearance for Lord Rosco, who has raced at Gloucester Park only four times for two seconds, a fourth and an eighth.

There is plenty of natural early speed in Friday night’s race, with polemarker Regal Ambition and Hes Royal Blue (barrier two) smart beginners and excellent frontrunners.

Eight-year-old Regal Ambition, trained by Debbie Padberg and to b e driven by Luke Edwards, has been unplaced at his past ten starts. But he is capable of marked improvement from the pole position. Hes Royal Blue, to be driven by Chris Voak for Busselton trainer Barry Howlett, is racing keenly and looks set to fight out the finish.

Hes Royal Blue raced three back on the pegs and ran home solidly along the sprint lane when a close fourth behind Sammys Ideal over 1140m at Bunbury last Saturday night. At his previous outing, he finished strongly from three back on the pegs to win from Trinity Bromac and Rakasinc over 1684m at a 1.54.6 rate at Pinjarra.

Four-year-old Balcatherine, the only mare and the least experienced runner in the race, looks hard to beat after a series of excellent performances in recent weeks. Trained by Gary Hall Snr and to be handled by Gary Hall Jnr, Balcatherine will start from barrier two on the back line and should be in the firing line throughout.

She followed her second-up victory over Cut Above with seconds to Millwood Molly and The Buckeye Bullet and an unlucky third behind Arma Indie and Delightfulreaction in the WASBA Breeders Stakes last Friday night.