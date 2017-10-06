Lost In Time, Youaremycandygirl ship stateside

LEXINGTON, KY-- Coming in from Canada, Metro Pace-winner Lost In Time and She's A Great Lady-champ Youaremycandygirl compete in their respective divisions of the International Stallion Stakes (ISS) on a harness racing program also featuring aged competition with the $136,000 Allerage Open Trot and $119,000 Allerage Open Pace Saturday, October 7 at The Red Mile.

By A Rocknroll Dance from the Artiscape mare Summer Mystery, Lost In Time starts from post two in the fourth of four divisions of the $232,000 Captaintreacherous ISS Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace, sponsored by the Captaintreacherous Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms. Trained by Jim Mulinix, the winner of two races in four starts has earned $346,555, cushioned by a 1:50.l win in the $660,960 Metro Pace, for owners A Rocknroll Dance Racing, Denny Miller, and William Rufenacht, and Team S Racing Stable. Scott Zeron will be aboard.

Wiring the field in the $405,000 She's A Great Lady final, Youaremycandygirl, by American Ideal from the Somebeachsomewhere mare Sweet Lady Jane, contests in the second of three divisions of the $197,900 ISS Two-Year-Old Filly Pace, sponsored by the Woodbine Entertainment Group. Against Pennsylvania Sires Stakes-champ and 9-5 morning-line favorite Rainbow Room, as well as Bluegrass-split winner Bye Hanover, the Ron Burke trainee competes from post four with Yannick Gingras driving the winner of four races in six stars. She has earned $284,045 so far this season for owner William Donovan.

Metro Pace runner-up Hayden Hanover goes in the first division of the ISS colt pace, starting from post five. A winner of one race in nine starts, the Somebeachsomewhere colt, from the Western Hanover mare Hana Hanover, has accrued $259,092 in earnings for owners Pinske Stable and James Simpson. Trained by Julie Miller, Andy Miller will be in the sulky.

Points North, entering off five-consecutive wins including a 1:52.4 performance in a Bluegrass split, competes in the second division of the ISS colt pace. The Richard "Nifty" Norman trained gelding by Somebeachsomewhere , out of the Western Hanover mare Northwest Hanover, has earned $75,030 so far this season for owner Pinske Stables. Andrew McCarthy will sit behind the 2-1 morning-line favorite.

Besting favorite Closing Statement in a lifetime-best 1:50.3 in their Bluegrass division, Nutcracker Sweet starts as the even-money morning-line favorite in the third ISS split. Conditioned by Jimmy Takter, the Bettor's Delight colt, from the Falcons Future mare Sweet Future, has won three of his eight starts this season, compiling $85,116 in earnings for owners Howard Taylor, Order By Stables, and Richard Lombardo. Starting from post eight, Tim Tetrick will drive.

Finishing third to Kissin In The Sand and Rainbow Room in the Bluegrass, Majorsspeciallady goes as the 8-5 morning-line choice in the opening division of the ISS filly pace. Starting from post five, the daughter of Somebeachsomewhere , out of the Art Major mare See Major, has two wins to her credit in nine outings, earning $146,880 for owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, and Jerry and Theresa Silva Stables. Trained by Ron Burke, Yannick Gingras will drive.

Kissin In The Sand goes in the final division of the ISS filly pace. Owned by Marvin Katz and Hatfield Stables, the Nancy Johansson trainee has four wins on her nine-race record, earning $116,748. Off a 1:51 career-best mile in the Bluegrass Stakes, Yannick Gingras will pilot the Somebeachsomewhere filly, out of the Real Artist mare Kiss Me Kate, from post six.

Facing the boys once again, mare-trotting star Hannelore Hanover starts from post three in the $136,000 My MVP Allerage Farms Trot, sponsored by Jeff and Paula Gural. The 2-1 morning-line favorite, the mare by Swan For All , out of the Dream Vacation mare High Sobriety, exits a seventh-place effort due to a first-over trip in the $167,000 Dayton Trotting Derby. Earning over $2-million and 32 victories in 53 starts, the Maple Leaf Trot champion, trained by Ron Burke, competes for owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and Jerry and Theresa Silva Stables. Yannick Gingras will drive.

Also competing in the Allerage Open Trot are millionaires Crazy Wow, starting from post one for trainer Ron Burke and driver Matt Kakaley, Pinkman, Jimmy Takter trainee and the 2015 Hambletonian winner starting from post two with Brian Sears, Jl Cruze, world-champion trainee for Eric Ell going from post four with David Miller driving, and Homicide Hunter, the Chris Oakes trainee who crossed the $1-million threshold by beating Hannelore Hanover in the $240,000 Centaur Trotting Classic.

With nearly $3-million in earnings, All Bets Off, a six-year-old son of Bettor's Delight from the Dexter Nukes mare Armbro Penelope, goes from post 10 in the $119,000 Mister Big Allerage Farms Open Pace, sponsored by Muscara Standardbreds. Off a 1:49 win in the $160,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, the Ron Burke trainee races for owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and Panhellenic Stable Corp. Matt Kakaley will drive.

Also going in the Allerage Open Pace are millionaires Mcwicked, the six-year-old Casie Coleman starting from post six with Brian Sears, Boston Red Rocks, winless in 16 starts this season and starting from post seven with Scott Zeron driving for trainer Steve Elliot, Check Six, the second entry for trainer Ron Burke going from post eight with Yannick Gingras in the bike, and Wakizashi Hanover, Jim King Jr. trainee and 2015 North America Cup champ starting from post nine with Tim Tetrick driving.

First-race post for the 11-race program is set for 1:00 p.m. EDT.