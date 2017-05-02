€704,000 Lotteria Finale to Timone EK

May 1, 2017 - Today’s classic Grand Prix Lotteria (purse of the finale €704,000, 1600 meters autostart) was raced in three eliminations (each for €25,300 over 1600 meters autostart) and a harness racing finale at Napoli-Agnano and Italy prevailed as Timone EK (5m Mr. Vic -Gemona- Lemon Dra ), and driver Enrico Bellei, won impressively in his elim and in the final in record time 1.10.5kr, lowering the previous standard held by Timoko (10m Imoko -Kiss Me Coulonces- And Arifant ) that won his elim for Bjorn Goop timed in 1.11kr and held fifth in the finale after racing wide throughout.

The other elimination went to Un Mec d’Heripre (9m Orlando Vici -I Love You Darling- Buvetier d’Aunou ) timed in 1.12kr and superbly rated on the front by Jos Verbeeck. This pair finished second in the finale with third to Tesoro Degli Dei (5m Igor Font -Isabella Dei- Pine Chip ) catch driven by Gabriel Gelormini.

Each elim and then the final were raced before a huge and boisterous crowd that exploded when Timone EK, shown below, reached the finale line for the Italian home team.

A summary of the eliminations (“batterias”) follow:

Batteria 1 – GP Lotteria purse €25,000, 1600 meters autostart – went to 1.12.kr timed Un Mec d’Heripre, pictured below, reined by Joseph Verbeeck for trainer Philippe Billard. The winner led from the start and held by a length to defeat Ringostarr Treb (7m Classic Photo -Farsalo Egral- Supergill ) with Roberto Vecchione aboard. Third was Tesoro Degli Dei, with Enrico Bellei driving. Verbeeck controlled the race superbly from the front, rating the pace carefully to keep rivals in an uncertain state behind his FR speedster.

Batteria 2 – Lotteria (same purse and distance) produced a sharp wire to wire score for legendary Timoko and pilot Bjorn Goop and trainer/owner Richard Westerink. Timed in 1.11kr he won by open lengths over Testimonial OK (5m Varenne -Miss Possessed- Self Possessed ) reined by Alessandro Gocciadoro, ahead of Rue Varenne Dany (7m Varenne -Celeste PL- Lemon Dra ).

The great and wealthy (career earnings over €4.3 million) Timoko looked to be invincible in this elimination, driving off from his rivals through the lane.

Batteria 3 (same purse and distance) resulted in a 1.10.9kr victory for Timone EK, shown, and pilot Enrico Bellei. This dominant winner was out of the pocket before the quarter to gain the front and he routed this field. Rue du Bac (7m Infinitif -Ici- Diamond Way ) was a distant second for Federico Esposito and third went to Tamure Roc (5f Exploit Caf -Ema Roc- Lemon Dra ) reined by Santo Mollo. Well-regarded Swedish invader Volstead, owned/trainer by Stefan Melander, was unplaced with Orjan Kihlstrom up.

Before the finale was the €33,000 Lotteria Consolation raced at the 1600 meter autostart course. The 1.11.2kr timed winner was Trendy OK (5f Varenne -Annette Hanover- Sierra Kosmos ) teamed by Alessandro Gocciadoro. Totoo del Ronco (5m Ganymede -Magic Vision LF- Uronometro ) was a close second and Shadow Gar (6f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar- Varenne ) ended third for driver Goop, ahead of Volstead and Super Fez.

The Lotteria (total purse €802,900) continued its great tradition as one of world’s prestigious trotting contests, in my view in the mix with the Prix d’Amerique and Prix de Cornulier during the Vincennes winter meet. The audience today seemed to agree, especially with an Italian winner.

Thomas H. Hicks