Day At The Track

Lougazi likes results of Open Trot

12:14 PM 13 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lougazi,Harness racing
Lougazi puts up seasonal best in Class A-Open Trot at Buffalo
Steve Roth photo
HAMBURG, N.Y. --- The 'fickle' Lougazi ($6.30) found things to his liking at Buffalo Raceway on Friday night (July 12) and took the $12,500 Class A-Open Trot by topping Southern Palms by a length in a seasonal harness racing best in 1:58.1 over the fast track.
 
"He's a temperamental horse," winning driver Ray Fisher Jr. said of Lougazi. "If things aren't perfect and to his liking, he's very hard to handle."
 
Well, things must have been up to Lougazi's standards as he used his slow and steady first over trip to register the victory.
 
Southern Palms (Kevin Cummings) set the splits with fractions of :29.2, :59.2 and 1:28.3. Lougazi found a spot in sixth place early but then was on the move just past the opening quarter. Steadily making up ground, Lougazi eventually collared the tempo-setting Southern Palms midway down the stretch while Serious George (David McNeight III) finished in third.
 
"Lougazi nearly pulls me out of my seat scoring down but then he can't leave three steps off the gate," Fisher Jr. said of the now familiar come from behind style of the 5-year-old gelding. "Everything has to be right for him, even down to how the track condition is."
 
Owned by Mary Warriner and trained by Ryan Swift, Lougazi (Lou's Legacy-Winning Blade) now has three victories in 17 tries in 2019. The win pushed his seasonal earnings to $37,000 and $141,483 lifetime.
 
Shawn McDonough completed the night with a driving triple while Fisher Jr., Jim Morrill Jr. and Cummings had two victories apiece. Trainer Ryan Swift had two wins.
 
Racing will continue on Saturday night at 6 p.m. with a 13-race to be presented.
 
For more information including the latest news, race replays, results, entries, upcoming promotions and simulcast schedule, go to www.buffaloraceway.com
 
 
by Brian J. Mazurek
for Buffalo Raceway
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Steve Oldford wins Billings Trot
13-Jul-2019 12:07 PM NZST
Lougazi likes results of Open Trot
13-Jul-2019 12:07 PM NZST
Buckeye Stallion Series continues
13-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Rockn Philly wins feature pace
13-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
$25,000 Mid-Summer Classic the highlight
13-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Jackpot Hi-5, Pick-4 both carryover
13-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
Trotting fillies race for a purse of $57,600
13-Jul-2019 06:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News