Lougazi powers by foes in feature trot

Batavia, NY --- Utilizing his usual method of starting slow and finishing fast, Lougazi scored his seventh harness racing win of the year in the $12,500 Open I Handicap trot at Batavia Downs on Friday night (Sept. 20).

With Southern Palms and Jailhouse Buckaroo breaking off the gate, the abbreviated field of six turned into an immediate quartet led by Rose Run Speedster (Shawn McDonough) who took the group to a moderate half of :58. Keystone Apache (Billy Davis Jr.) pulled first-up followed by Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.) and the backstretch got a little more interesting.

The top four horses were within two-lengths of each other and the tempo quickened with a :28.2 third quarter. With everyone having a shot coming off the turn, Keystone Apache made a break, leaving Lougazi uncovered and finding new gears. Fisher got after him and Lougazi trotted up a storm down the lane, making up a 1-3/4 length deficit and then stretching out to a 1-1/4 length victory in 1:56.1.

On the strength of that win, Lougazi ($3.90) pushed his bankroll to $72,250 this year for owner Mary Warriner and trainer Ryan Swift.

In the $11,000 Open II trot, Put On The Day (Jim Morrill Jr.) bounced back from a disappointing break last week to score a one-length victory off a three-wide move at three-quarters in a seasonal best performance of 1:57.3. Put On The Day ($11.80) is owned by his driver Morrill and is trained by Steve Andzel.

Morrill had a total of four wins on the card to lead all drivers on Friday.

Racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Saturday (Sept. 21) with post time at 6 p.m.