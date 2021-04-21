Louis-Philippe Roy & Doug McNair coming to America

Doug McNair will start driving on the East Coast on Friday

Harness racing drivers Louis-Philippe Roy (LPR) and Doug McNair are leaving home in Ontario, Canada and are coming to America to compete

Both LPR and McNair are O’Brien Award winning Drivers of the Year in Canada will arrive in the USA in time to start driving on Friday.

Due to the lockdown in Ontario that has closed all of the racetracks, hundreds of horses and now prominent harness racing drivers are coming to compete in the USA.

“I will be driving at Hoosier Park starting on Friday,” Roy explained. “As long as we don’t start back racing here in Ontario.”

“Trainer Robert Fellows in Ontario,” Roy added. “He contacted me and offered me to go drive his horses at Hoosier Park, and that he was going to bring around a dozen to race there."

McNair is heading to the East Coast.

"I plan on driving at Poconos Chester, Meadowlands and Yonkers," McNair said. "I hope to drive at those tracks if I can get enough work."

“With the situation here," LRP explained. "Not knowing if it’s gonna be 1, 2 or 3 months before we’re able to start back racing, the best choice for my “business” was to accept his offer.”

Will Roy venture to drive at any other tracks in the USA?

“I plan of only driving at Hoosier,” Roy said. “As they already have a busy enough schedule of racing.”

Good news for the racing fans of Hoosier Park and the East Coast tracks. Bad news for the other drivers that will have to compete against them. It is sure that numberous trainers will want to have either driver on their horses.