Louis-Philippe Roy reflects on $25M earned

It is harness racing driver Louis-Philippe Roy who expresses himself in near disbelief after it has been pointed out in recent days, the fact that his mounts have earned him to date the sum of $25 million.

"I had absolutely no idea of this statistic," Roy explained. "It was the leaders of Woodbine (Mohawk) who discovered and pointed it out. It's nice, but it's a step and I hope there will be more! "

Long road ahead

Considering that LPR's career began very modestly on the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit in 2008, it is a long road, literally and figuratively, that the native of Mont-Joli has travelled.

And of the $25M earned, the six years of driving exclusively on the Regional Circuit counted for $44,000 of the $25M! But as he himself says with his usual humility, you have to walk well before you run!

"Today, at the age of 31, I aspire above all to a more stable life," Roy recently said. "When I go back in my head all these years of moving, first to Gaspesie, then from Gaspesie to Trois-Rivieres, then to Rideau, then finally to the Toronto area, it's a lot of hours on the road, by car, in all weathers. I'm not saying no to moving at some point with a horse from the Grand Circuit, but that's not my current stage. I aspire to a quieter life, to come home (Guelph) with the person who shares my life."

"I am very attracted to young horses, foals and 2- and 3-year-old fillies," Roy said. "I love working with these kind of couriers. That's kind of what pushed me to quietly detach myself from Richard (Moreau), who owns a stable more focused on condition horses and claimers. Of course, by making this choice I win fewer races, I make less money, but my current priority is elsewhere. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with and for Richard. What an accomplished horseman! But it was a conscious choice and I live well with my decisions."

The Roy Stable

Many racing fans may not know it, but our man has also become a man of horses in recent years. Or could we say, once again a complete horseman who spends his time with young horses.

"Some time ago," Roy explained. "I sent the foals and fillies that I bought to my good friend Chantal Mitchell. They were there and I was completely deferring to her and her team. Things have changed. Currently, I train eight horses: six 2 year-olds and two 3 year-olds that I bring back this year. I obviously can't do all this work on my own, so I hired Eric Nadeau. We are both there in the morning at the stable and I can count on him and his background of experiences gleaned here and there."

"I love this life," Roy said. "It's closer to what I wanted to do. And that doesn't stop me from driving at night and with Eric, I can rely on someone who is serious and hard-working. It's very stimulating with young horses: we try, we make mistakes, we learn, we rejoice in success. It is also one of the attractions of driving for other trainers, young horses. When you disembark the sulky after a race, you don't just hand over the lines. We discuss and I give my point of view to the trainer for the development of his protege."

On the way to other heights

No doubt in the minds of the people who have followed Louis-Philippe's career since his beginnings. This stage, carried out last week to the guides of a protÃ©gÃ© of Jean Tourigny, is just one more step towards other summits.

With the talent he possesses, and seriousness, he will continue to shine on Canada's largest racing circuit, and will stand out. That is what we wish him for 2021.