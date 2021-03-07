Day At The Track

Louis-Philippe Roy reflects on $25M earned

08:26 AM 07 Mar 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Louis-Philippe Roy, harness racing
Louis-Philippe Roy
New Image Media

It is harness racing driver Louis-Philippe Roy who expresses himself in near disbelief after it has been pointed out in recent days, the fact that his mounts have earned him to date the sum of $25 million.

"I had absolutely no idea of this statistic," Roy explained. "It was the leaders of Woodbine (Mohawk) who discovered and pointed it out. It's nice, but it's a step and I hope there will be more! "

Long road ahead

Considering that LPR's career began very modestly on the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit in 2008, it is a long road, literally and figuratively, that the native of Mont-Joli has travelled.

And of the $25M earned, the six years of driving exclusively on the Regional Circuit counted for $44,000 of the $25M! But as he himself says with his usual humility, you have to walk well before you run!

"Today, at the age of 31, I aspire above all to a more stable life," Roy recently said. "When I go back in my head all these years of moving, first to Gaspesie, then from Gaspesie to Trois-Rivieres, then to Rideau, then finally to the Toronto area, it's a lot of hours on the road, by car, in all weathers. I'm not saying no to moving at some point with a horse from the Grand Circuit, but that's not my current stage. I aspire to a quieter life, to come home (Guelph) with the person who shares my life."

"I am very attracted to young horses, foals and 2- and 3-year-old fillies," Roy said. "I love working with these kind of couriers. That's kind of what pushed me to quietly detach myself from Richard (Moreau), who owns a stable more focused on condition horses and claimers. Of course, by making this choice I win fewer races, I make less money, but my current priority is elsewhere. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with and for Richard. What an accomplished horseman! But it was a conscious choice and I live well with my decisions."

The Roy Stable

Many racing fans may not know it, but our man has also become a man of horses in recent years. Or could we say, once again a complete horseman who spends his time with young horses.

"Some time ago," Roy explained. "I sent the foals and fillies that I bought to my good friend Chantal Mitchell. They were there and I was completely deferring to her and her team. Things have changed. Currently, I train eight horses: six 2 year-olds and two 3 year-olds that I bring back this year. I obviously can't do all this work on my own, so I hired Eric Nadeau. We are both there in the morning at the stable and I can count on him and his background of experiences gleaned here and there."

"I love this life," Roy said. "It's closer to what I wanted to do. And that doesn't stop me from driving at night and with Eric, I can rely on someone who is serious and hard-working. It's very stimulating with young horses: we try, we make mistakes, we learn, we rejoice in success. It is also one of the attractions of driving for other trainers, young horses. When you disembark the sulky after a race, you don't just hand over the lines. We discuss and I give my point of view to the trainer for the development of his protege."

On the way to other heights

No doubt in the minds of the people who have followed Louis-Philippe's career since his beginnings. This stage, carried out last week to the guides of a protÃ©gÃ© of Jean Tourigny, is just one more step towards other summits.

With the talent he possesses, and seriousness, he will continue to shine on Canada's largest racing circuit, and will stand out. That is what we wish him for 2021.

By Daniel Delisle, for the Quebec Jockey Club

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Weekend Atnannies solid in A-AA
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Series finals go to the Napolitano brothers
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Marohn hits for Grand Slam Saturday
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Florida USHWA Chapter gives out awards
07-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
California Sire Stakes action at Cal Expo
07-Mar-2021 06:03 AM NZDT
Gural; Allard horses will be barred
07-Mar-2021 05:03 AM NZDT
Machnhope dominant in Meadowlands feature
06-Mar-2021 19:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News