Louis-Philippe Roy reflects on record 8 wins at H3R

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - Harness racing driver Louis-Philippe Roy experienced on Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R what most drivers only dream about, scoring eight winners on a single program.

Roy was down to drive in 11 of the 13 races on the card. Little did he know it would be a history making afternoon. The prior record was six wins on a program, set by Yannick Gingras in 2013.

"I knew I had some competitive horses," Roy said, "but I didn't think before the races that eight of them could win. Some of them really surprised me and were feeling really good yesterday.

"It was really great to have my parents in the winner circle for the eight races," Roy added, "especially my mom, as it was Mother's Day."

Only three of his eleven drives Sunday were race favorites on the morning line odds, which did not prevent him from achieving eight victories. Of these eight victories, one was from the 10th post position, twice from the 9-hole (both posts are in the second tier behind the #1 & #2 horses) and twice from the 7th-post position.

That is tough to do on a fast track, which was not the case at H3R Sunday as constant rains had the track listed as sloppy with a five-second allowance.

"I was happy to have a break of a race to clean my face and my eyes." Roy laughed. "It was really muddy out there."

In the ninth race, Roy was driving the race favorite, Code Word, who broke stride leaving from post five and Roy could not get him back on stride and was in seventh place on the outside by a dozen lengths after the start. They raced on the outside the entire mile and still was able to come on and win by a half-length.

"I was just trying to get him back pacing in a hurry," Roy explained. "Because I know he is a really good horse when he feels good like he was yesterday."

Roy seemed to be all over the track Sunday, racing on the front end when possible, but most of the time he was two and three-wide with horses on the sloppy track.

"Some horses were feeling so good," Roy said. "that I wasn't concerned at all using them earlier to make sure that I stay close of the leaders. The track was good enough that I was not worried when I had to go three-wide with some of them."

When will Roy be coming back to drive again at H3R?

"I'm not a 100% sure," Roy said, "but I might be there on May 28th for the last elims of the 4-5 years old Quebec. For sure I will be back on Sunday, June 4 for the All-Stars Driving Tournament. I really look forward to competing then."

So, after a long drive from Toronto to Quebec, then driving and winning eight of the eleven races he was in, what did Louis-Philippe Roy do to celebrate after the races Sunday?

"We went to a restaurant with friends," Roy said, "and they then went to Karaoke afterwards, but I had to miss it, I was too tired from all the traveling.