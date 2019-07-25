Love A Good Story remains unbeaten in NYSS

Batavia, NY --- Two harness racing divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 2-year-old trotting fillies visited Batavia Downs on opening night to vie for a total of $106,000 in total purses.

In the first division Love A Good Story ( Chapter Seven -Celebrity Lovin) stayed perfect lifetime after she scored her fourth consecutive win, all in NYSS action.

Driver Andy Miller floated Love A Good Story off the gate and got to the front before the quarter in at quick :28.4. From there she trotted along on her own terms, setting stops at the next two stations at :58.2 and 1:30.1. Moving around the last turn Miss Jubilation (Ake Svanstedt) and Munster (Jordan Stratton) moved close to the leader and appeared to have a shot to catch her. But Love A Good Story found another gear and trotted away under a line drive from Miller and won easily by four lengths in 1:59.2.

Love A Good Story ($2.50) has now earned $79,100 for the season for owners Pinske Staale and the Kentuckiana Racing Stable. Julie Miller does the training. Celebrity Farms was the breeder.

The second split of the night saw Seventimesalady (Chapter Seven-Ava Marion) draw off to a convincing first lifetime win.

Really Blue Chip (Anthony McDonald) took the lead from the pylon starting Seventimesalady (Ake Svanstedt) and opened up a two length gap on the field at the quarter in :29.3. Svanstedt followed that cover to the half but then pulled off the clubhouse turn and motored his way to the front up the backside, clearing past three-quarters. From there the filly left her competition behind, pulling away down the lane and winning by almost five lengths in 1:59,3, which was a new lifetime mark.

Seventimesalady ($3.20) is owned by Ake Svanstedt, Little E and Knuttson Trotting. Svanstedt trains the winner. Little E bred the winner.

There were also three divisions of the $15,000 Excelsior "A" series on the card that were won by:

Nasty Gal ( Conway Hall -Dreama Littledream)

Owner-Deborah Brunet and Patricia Crawford

Trainer-Gates Brunet

Breeder-Joseph Brunet and Patricia Crawford

Time-2:00.4

Mutuel-$14,80

Starrystarrynight ( Conway Hall -Makes Me Crazy)

Owner-W. J. Donovan

Trainer-George Ducharme

Breeder-David Hanson

Time-2:02.2

Mutuel-$19.00

Smooth Affair ( Conway Hall -Identity Theft)

Owner-Northfork Racing Stable

Trainer-Chris Oakes

Breeder-Morrisville College Foundation

Time-2:03.4

Mutuel-$2.70

Tyler Buter and Scott Zeron led all driver for wins on the night, each scoring a Hat Trick on the 11-race card.

There will be a $2,500 guaranteed pool in the Pick-5 on Saturday night, which is when live racing resumes at Batavia Downs. Post time for the first race is 6 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski

for Batavia Downs