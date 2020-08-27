Day At The Track

Love A Good Story takes fillies feature

03:50 PM 27 Aug 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Love A Good Story,Harness racing
Love A Good Story winning in 1:55.4
Melissa Simser-Iovino

With the $260,000 Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial Pace being canceled this season, the richest race of 2020 at Saratoga Casino Hotel was Wednesday evening’s $156,500 New York Sire Stakes event for harness racing three year old trotting fillies.

Love A Good Story (Chapter Seven- Celebrity Lovin- Andover Hall) was the public’s 1-5 betting favorite while in the midst of another monster campaign. Andy Miller pilots the sophomore filly for trainer Julie Miller and owners Daniel Plouffe, Pinske Stables and Kentuckiana Racing Stable and moved the super soph out to the early lead on Wednesday.

Untested in lap one, Love A Good Story reached the half in a comfortable 58.4 before picking up the pace a bit and checking in at three quarters in 1:27.1. The favorite had little difficulty putting the finishing touches on a measured length and a quarter victory that came in 1:55.4. Without A Warning (Jason Bartlett) charged home to be the runner-up in the featured race while No Mas Drama (Joe Bongiorno) held on to finish third.

For Love A Good Story, it was win number five in seven starts in 2020 and the twelfth win in seventeen career starts for the filly who now has over a half million dollars in earnings following Wednesday’s score. While Miller sat behind the winner of the biggest race on the card, Jason Bartlett was the sulky star of the evening as the standout reinsman piloted six winners on Wednesday to continue what has been a big summer at the Spa for the 39 year old driver who has often come to town to drive on Sire Stakes evenings.  

Live racing resumes on Monday afternoon at Saratoga with a first post time set for 12 Noon.   

 

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Breckenridge, Brookview Bolt bag victories
27-Aug-2020 16:08 PM NZST
Love A Good Story takes fillies feature
27-Aug-2020 15:08 PM NZST
SBOANJ response to possible Budget cuts
27-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
NJ SIre Stakes headlines Freehold card
27-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
Hempt Farms Arnold Shaw, 86, passes away
27-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
HP Sissy back on her game in feature
27-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
Marsala Hanover sets life mark
27-Aug-2020 11:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News