Love A Good Story tells happy tale

Love a Good Story (Andy Miller) writes another chapter in her book with a win in the $114,000 New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) race for sophomore trotting fillies at Vernon Downs on Saturday (July 11).

It was Munster (Tyler Buter) with the early lead. Reba Blue Chip (Verlin Yoder) took over and led to a first quarter of :26.3. No Mas Drama (Joe Bongiorno) then took control as they headed for the backstretch. Destiny Blue Chip (John MacDonald) came first over and put the pressure on. No Mas Drama maintained a short lead hitting the half in :56.0. The two kept side by side going around the final turn. No Mas Drama hit three-quarters first in 1:25.1.

Love A Good Story ($3.30) moved second over third as they went around the final turn. As they made the turn for home, she went three-wide and looked like she was shot out of a cannon as she rushed to the front. Reba Blue Chip was blocked in as they headed to the final turn. Once she got an opening it was too late and she had to settle for second as Love A Good Story won in a lifetime best of 152.1 Munster finished third.

Love a Good Story is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven . It was her second win this season and ninth career victory. She is trained by Julie Miller for owners Pinske Stables, Kentuckiana Racing Stable, and Daniel Plouffe.

Howard Parker drove five winners on the card. He combined with trainer George Ducharme to get wins with Ltmeatcake Hanover ($3.10), Greyscale ($8.30), and Charlotte Chaplin ($3.80). His other wins came with Golden Brit ($4.10), and The Dough Man $11.60).

Driver Leon Bailey and trainer Misty Carey combined for three wins as well. They were in the winnerâ€™s circle for Mister Livan N ($8.70), Tempster Hanover ($6.90), and Hit The Road Joe ($5.30).

Live racing returns to Vernon Downs with a 12-race card on Thursday (July 16) with a post time of 4:00 p.m.

