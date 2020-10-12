Love A Good Story uncorks to win Filly Futurity

LEXINGTON, KY—Off at odds of 27-1, Love A Good Story survived first-turn traffic trouble and marched with the outer flow before uncorking a furious stretch drive to land on the finish first in the $255,000 harness racing 55th Kentucky Filly Futurity on Sunday (Oct. 11) at The Red Mile.

Carried three wide into the first turn, Love A Good Story eventually landed two wide to a :27 first quarter set by Panem. Hypnotic AM pushed from post 10 for the lead but yielded for the pocket as Sorella marched for the front up the backstretch. Once Sorella, cleared, 3-5 favorite Ramona Hill ranged uncovered towards the top but soon lost stride approaching a :54 half.

Sister Sledge carried the outer tier to the final turn with Crucial second over and Love A Good Story third over. Sorella continued to lead by three-quarters in 1:23.1 while Sister Sledge lost ground, Hypnotic AM pulled out of the pocket and Love A Good Story swung to the center of the track. Hypnotic AM dug into Sorella to take a slight lead into the eighth pole but Love A Good Story came charging past the dueling leaders in the final yards to stop the clock in 1:51.2. Sorella held third while Next Level Stuff finished fourth.

“I thought if I could get anywhere close and not use her too much good things could happen,” winning driver Andy Miller said after the race. “You never know what’s going to happen [in a 12-horse field] and I got away towards the back of the back, but everybody kind of kept moving up. When [Ramona Hill] made the break, it changed the whole outlook of the race.”

Returning $56.60 to win, Love A Good Story nabbed her sixth win from 10 starts this season and her 13th from 20 overall, earning $671,634 for owners Pinske Stables, Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Daniel Plouffe. Julie Miller trains the Celebrity Farms-bred Chapter Seven filly.

The 55th Kentucky Filly Futurity was presented by the Father Patrick Syndicate and Diamond Creek Farm.