Love The Blues off to North America

Smart 5yo gelding Love The Blues will do his future harness racing in North America after being sold earlier this month.

Love The Blues ( Auckland Reactor - Delightful Lover) won impressively by 16 lengths on the 28th February at his first start for new trainer Steve Dolan over 2600m in a slick 3-12.2 a mile rate of 1-58.9 seconds, and then two weeks later backed that up with an even faster 1-57.2 mile rate over 1950m.

Bloodstock agent John Curtin is thrilled with the way Love The Blues has been racing.

"He will do a fantastic job over in North America.

"The mile racing will suit him down to the ground," he said.

Sire Auckland Reactor has been producing some good results recently and an interesting stat is that he is sitting third on list on the 5yo and older progeny ahead of top stallions Art Major and American Ideal.

Love The Blues winning at Addington earlier this month.



Smart Auckland Reactor gelding Baltimore Jack has also been sold and was on the flight along with in form mare Kendra and former All Stars Stables speedy 3yo Flying Even Bettor.

Others shipping out were top trotter Valloria, Hereslookingatyou, Shadow Phantasy, Woman In Gold and Need Luck.

In the month of March more than 40 horses were exported to Australia where harness racing is still continuing in a restricted capacity due to Covid-19.

The Bathurst Harness Racing Club will play host to all meetings in the western zone of NSW due to an initiative from the governing body to contain the spread of the virus.

Prize money is starting to be reduced in some states of Australia with WA reducing prizemoney for all codes by 20 per cent from next Monday as coronavirus containment measures severely hit industry income.