Love You colts tops in USA

Love You ’s brilliant son Venerate was recently named the USA 2YO Trotting Colt of the Year for 2020.

During the year the Love You colt won five of his 10 starts for a season’s high $772,914 in stakes and took a record of 1:51.8. Among his successes were the inaugural $1 million Mohawk Million, the $250,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes Final and a heat of the Breeders Crown in track record time.

Love You was also represented by three New Zealand winners from his first commercial crop. Excuse My French made it two wins from two starts at Rangiora, Liason notched his third win at Cambridge Raceway, while Tyene cleared novice class on the grass at Blenheim.

Love You’s richest son Quaker Jet led in a winner at the Ballarat Cup meeting in the talented mare Im Ready Jet. Despite sitting parked, the four-year-old rated 1:58.4 for 2200 mettres with the last 800 in a stunning 56.9.

A dual Breeders Crown champion, Im Ready Jet boasts the splendid record of 11 wins and three placings from 20 starts for $184,810 in stakes.

Meanwhile, My Used To Be, a three-year-old gelding and one of the first commercial crop of the French-bred Group star Used To Me , notched his fourth win from only five starts at Yarra Valley last week.

Love You, Quaker Jet and Used To Me are all members of the star-studded Haras Des Trotteurs’ stallion roster at Cardigan, near Ballarat, Victoria.