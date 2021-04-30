Love You’s rise to the top

A feature of the Australian and New Zealand sires’ statistics to date this season is the rise to the top of the two and three-year-old trotters only section by Love You .

The champion French stallion is more than $20,000 ahead of the second sire, Muscle Hill , in the NZ three-year-old sires’ premiership and leads Majestic Son by $75,000 on the Australian list.

Love You enjoys a comfortable lead in both countries on the two-year-old table.

Recent winners by Love You include the two-year-olds Kyvalley Picasso NZ (Ballarat) and the NSW Foundation Trot heat winner Tough Love (Menangle) and the three-year-olds Locksley Lover (Yarra Valley and Kilmore), the NSW Foundation heat winner Affaire De Cover (1:58.4, Menangle), Outamyway (Addington), Love And Faith (Cambridge Raceway) and Simone Lindenny (Winton).

Not to be outdone, Love You’s champion son Quaker Jet weighed in with winners in Victoria and Queensland recently. Night Whisperer made it four wins from eight starts this year at Stawell, while Gunner overcame a 30 metre handicap to win at Albion Park.

Both are members of Quaker Jet’s first Australian crop of 24 foals which has produced 12 winners – an amazing 50 percent strike rate.

Orlando Vici , a nine-time Group winner in Europe, sired his first two-year-old winner of the season at Auckland in the talented Voronov, one of six foals from his third NZ crop. Meanwhile, Orlando Storm, one of Orlando Vici’s amazing first Australian output, won her seventh race at Goulburn in a career-best 1:59.5.

Love You , Quaker Jet and Orlando Vici are all members of the star-studded Haras Des Trotteurs’ stallion lineup at Ballarat, Victoria.

By Peter Wharton