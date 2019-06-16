Love You son wins 75,000€ Prix New York

June 15, 2019 - Classic Connection (5m Love You -Crys Dream) rallied off cover for Jean Philippe Dubois to win today’s Enghien featured Prix New York (purse 75,000€, 2150 meters autostart, 14 European starters), the harness racing Quinte+ race of the day.

Yves Boireau trains the winner for owner/breeder Jean Pierre Dubois as 12/1 Classic Connection won for the third time in 16 starts in France to raise his career earnings to 210,620€.

His dam was an exceptional Grand Circuit winner in the US, Race time today was 1.10.9kr off steady fractions.

Classic Connection was away from post 12 and secured a pegs position third before moving to the second tier with cover.

He surged to a third tier position at top of stretch, gained and held advantage to the line.

6.4/1 Clarck Sotho (7g Oiseau de Feux ) held third for Guillaume Martin.

9/1 Cicero Noa and 7.9/1 Viking d’Hermes completed the top five and set up a Quinte+ exact order payoff of 22,097.20€ that 29 winning ticketholders enjoyed.

The Q+ pool was 4,100,259€ and the total pools for the Prix New York exceeded 8,802,000€.

Classic Connection

The undercard’s Prix de la Porte de la Plaine (purse 56,000€, 2875 meters, 16 European starters) was a competitive affair that went to 2.8/1 Lover Boy (4m Conway Hall -Merlot DK) timed in 1.13.2kr and reined by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Yves Desmet and owner Ecurie DSM Trotting.

He won for the first time in France and increased his career earnings to 84,390€.

The 3.7/1 odds City Guide (4m Love You -Crys Dream) took second with Pierre Vercruysse the pilot for trainer Erwin Bot and owner Gerrits Recycling BV.

This brother to Classic Connection has recorded five wins in his last seven starts including today.

3.2/1 Emilion (4m Sam Bourbon -Emily de Jesolo) was third for Michael Nimczyk.

Lover Boy

Thomas H. Hicks