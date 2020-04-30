Lucky Chucky winner in Victoria

The four-year-old Hateitwhenyourrite, one of the first crop of the USA 2YO and 3YO Trotter of the Year Lucky Chucky , was a most impressive winner at Shepparton on Wednesday night (April 29).

The gelding led for the last 1400 metres and won by almost a length.

Bred, raced and trained by the Abrahams family, Hateitwhenyourrite is the second foal and first winner out of the Straphanger mare Adhesive.

Lucky Chucky has sired seven individual winners and two placegetters from 10 starters from 14 Australian bred foals to date.

In New Zealand, Lucky Chucky has been represented by seven winners including the NZ 2YO Trotting Filly of the Year Aoraki and the Listed winner Get Lucky from 22 foals three-year-old and older.

Muscle Hill's brilliant three-year-old son Elite Stride continues to take all before him in Australia. The colt made it five wins on end when he effortlessly captured a NSW Trotters Foundation heat at Menangle recently in 1:56.3 including the last 800 in 57.8!

All The Muscles, a four-year-old by Muscle Hill , resumed from a nine months spell with a smart front-end win at Shepparton last Sunday (April 26). The gelding has won five of his 13 starts to date.

Lucky Chucky and Muscle Hill are part of the star-studded Stallions Australasia frozen sire roster.