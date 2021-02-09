Lucky Poppy gives trainer biggest win

Echuca harness racing hobby trainer Wayne Lear scored the biggest win of his career last week at Melton, but he's still counting his lucky stars that the horse is alive.

Seven-year-old bay mare Aldebaran Poppy ( Skyvalley -Aldebaran Revenue (Revenue) took out the Group Two $30,000 Aldebaran Park VicBred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint with champion driver Greg Sugars taking the reins.

"It was most definitely my best-ever win. I've been chasing them around for nearly 30 years and while we've won some nice races, this one is up the top," Lear said.

"I told our four girls that they'd better come down and watch because we might not ever get a horse that's good enough to be in a race like this again!" he laughed.

"My wife Shar and I had all of our daughters there, Kayla, Stacey, Nicole and Tash, and that was just fantastic."



Shar and Wayne Lear with Aldebaran Poppy after their Melton win

Adding to the emotion of the victory was a near-miss Lear had with his square-gaiter through a massive tying-up episode last year. (Tying up syndrome or rhabdomyolysis is chronic and massive contraction of the muscle groups along the back and rump, which can be fatal in extreme cases.)

"I'd just finished jogging her and noticed a bit later that everything wasn't quite right with her. It was like she had a huge bout of colic-and when I finally got her into her box, she just went down," he said.

"We did everything we could for her, and I honestly thought she'd be dead the next morning. I couldn't believe it when I got up and went over to check on her. Here she was, as good as ever, standing up waiting for me to feed her."

Lear said the incident prompted a major rethink on the mare's daily management.

"Blood tests relating to tying-up showed some of her levels were more than 20 times higher than they should be in a normal horse. We were very lucky she pulled through," he said.

"We've since tried a few things, including a different feed regime which seems to be working - I also jog her every day and she also doesn't have any time off."

Lear, who only has two or three in work at any one time, said Aldebaran Poppy was advertised for sale after being purchased out of the yearling sales.

"The connections who bought her sent her to Sydney, but their trainer told them the horse wouldn't make it early. He was spot-on there with that assessment," he said.

"She has always shown us ability but could never relax. She would get so stirred-up. But it was just a matter of being patient, which meant bringing her in, then turning her out. And with time she has got better and better.

"This prep has been her best because she's now won five races and had a few placings from 10 or 11 starts. She's also a lot stronger in that I could race her every week whereas previously she needed probably a fortnight between runs."

The Lear stable has produced some handy performers over the years including Macray Purple, Who Broke Her Halo and Weekend Rustler-all recording 10 wins each.

Lear milked cows for 12 years before turning his hand at working full-time as a farrier.

"I enjoyed that, but I found I was spending too much time in the car traveling to places like Swan Hill, Bendigo and Shepparton," he said.

"But I still find time to do a bit of shoeing when I'm needed, but I've been night manager at the Moama Bakery for about five years now and love it.

"We're lucky that two of our daughters Nicole and Tash give us a hand with our horses, and a good friend in (Strathfieldsaye trainer) Glenn Sharp has helped me a lot."

Aldebaran Poppy is part-owned by Wayne and Shar Lear, along with one of their daughters Nicole. John and Noel Henery, and Noel's partner Lisa Ross also have shares in the horse.

Lear now has 77 winners to his name, but it would be safe to say that number will keep increasing nicely with the form Aldebaran Poppy is in at the moment.

The mare will step out tomorrow night at Shepparton in the first heat of the Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed for Speed Gold Series.

"It's a tough assignment, but I've never had a horse in a Group One feature event before, so I'd be rapt to be able to get through to the final."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura