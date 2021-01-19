Day At The Track

Lucky escape for Gath in track accident

06:05 PM 19 Jan 2021 NZDT
An injured Glenn Gath
An injured Glenn Gath in his hospital bed at the Royal Melbourne

A member of one of Victoria's most notable harness racing families is recovering in hospital after a training accident this morning.

Glenn Gath was fast working horses at a Long Forest property, west of Melbourne, owned by his brother Andy when he was tipped from the sulky and thrown into a pine fence post.

Gath was taken to nearby Bacchus Marsh hospital and after being medically assessed was transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Glenn's partner, Garrards Horse and Hound veterinary consultant Dr Virginia Brosnan, said he had fractures to his cheekbone, an eye laceration and bad bruising.

"Glenn told me that he and Andy were just finishing a galloping session, when he got tightened up and basically ran out of room. He was thrown face-first into the fence post," Dr Brosnan said.

"He was able to get up and walk after the mishap. The eye laceration needs stitches, but doctors have told us that his eye is quite okay, which was a great relief," she said.

"He's pretty bruised and a bit beaten up, but he's awake and very, very lucky. It could have been far worse.

Glenn Gath made his comeback to harness racing last year

"He was wearing a helmet and vest at the time. He also had glasses on, and we think they might have saved him from more serious injuries."

Gath returned to harness racing last year. He had spent 10 years in thoroughbred racing at Lloyd Williams' Macedon Lodge, but returned to the standardbreds after the Williams family shut down their stable.

Gath is the youngest son of former champion trainer Neville, and grandson of the Australian great, the late George Gath.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

